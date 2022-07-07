ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s ongoing education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
This month’s noxious weed is yellow starthistle.
What: It is an annual plant that typically grows 1 to 3 feet tall, has grayish-green color leaves that are up to 3 feet long at the lower part of the plant and much shorter at the upper portion of the plant. It has solitary, bright yellow flowers with sharp spines that show up from May to October.
Where: Yellow starthistle is found in rangeland, pastures, waste areas and along roadsides. It can grow in various soil types. It is typically found in dry, hot climates on southern aspects with well-drained soils. In Wallowa County, it is abundant in the Imnaha, Joseph Creek, Grande Ronde and Snake River Canyons and smaller sites have been found on the Zumwalt Prairie and near Lostine.
Dangers: It is damaging to grazing areas due to the fact that it forms dense infestations, depleting soil moisture and reduces forage.
How you can help: If you find yellow starthistle either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. You can contact our Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053 ext.61.
