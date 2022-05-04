ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s ongoing education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
This month’s noxious weed is whitetop (Lepidium draba).
The goal is to educate the public, as landowners and county residents are instrumental in identifying and eradicating those weeds.
What: It is a perennial that grows up to 2 feet tall, has leaves that are covered in short, soft white hairs, and a distinctive flower head of several small, white, four-pedaled flowers, giving the plant a white, flat-topped appearance. It blooms from May into mid-summer and continues to grow until frost.
Where: Whitetop prefers open, unshaded areas and can be found in a variety of different soil types. It prefers moist sites or areas of moderate rainfall. In Wallowa County, it can be found predominantly in the lower Imnaha Canyon and contributing drainages.
Dangers: It grows in dense patches that dominate areas, degrading pasture areas and restricting the growth of other species.
How you can help: If you find whitetop either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. You can contact our Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053, ext. 61.
