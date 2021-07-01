ENTERPRISE — Fire managers in Wallowa County and throughout the state are particularly concerned as weather and drought combine to make for a potentially explosive Fourth of July Weekend.
During a year-end meeting of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, Matt Howard, deputy agency administrator for the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Wallowa Unit, expressed his concerns over the conditions for potential wildfires.
“As we go into the July fireworks tomorrow, there’s no doubt that in my 34-year career, that this is the most critical July 1 going into the July Fourth Weekend that I’ve seen in my career, both from fire danger and fire severity that we’re seeing August-like conditions,” Howard said. “Every measure we look at on fire severity is setting new records for this date. We’re usually four to six weeks ahead of time in some of our fire indices. It’s kind of spooky, because we’re still six weeks out to the middle of August, which is typically and historically our highest potential for costly wildfires and damaging wildfires. So, fire prevention is heavy on my mind. It’s heavy on all fire managers’ minds across the state. It doesn’t matter what the agency you’re from.”
Howard told the commissioners the year so far has seen a marked increase in fire calls.
“In April, alone, just due to the drought, here in Wallowa County, we went on 16 fire runs,” he said. “A lot of those were mutual aid with some of the rural and the city departments, but 16 fire runs in April is unprecedented, really.”
While some fires have been lightning-caused, too many are human-caused. The latter are the ones that are preventable.
“In my opinion, people were burning for the time of year and not for the conditions and that’s one of my concerns going into the Fourth,” he said. “I’m going to be one of the first ones to celebrate our Independence. (But) one of my biggest concerns is human-caused fires started specifically around the Fourth of July use of fireworks.”
Commissioner Todd Nash asked Howard to clarify between official fireworks displays and personal use of fireworks.
“To be clear, regarding the conversation we had earlier, you weren’t as concerned about the organized event on Wallowa Lake as the periphery with individuals doing fireworks,” Nash said.
Howard agreed, saying that the “Shake the Lake” display set for Sunday night and another professional display in Troy are done by reputable professional pyrotechnics and cause little concern. It’s usually unsupervised youths who are the most worrisome.
“We want everybody to celebrate our independence, but we want people to do it smartly,” he said. “And if they have youths who are participating, that they be supervised and they’re safe.”
Howard emphasized that it’s illegal to use fireworks on ODF and U.S. Forest Service Land. The USFS website confirmed this.
He also said people who are not cautious about fire could be held liable.
“There’s a message going out from ODF in the Eastern Oregon District, talking about fire liability and if there’s a human-caused fire and we can find the responsible party and we can prove that they were willful, malicious or negligent in the cause of that wildland fire, then they could be liable for all suppression costs — aircraft, ground resources, right from the beginning,” he said. “It’s a caution, I think, for the general public out there because nobody wants to have that liability on their shoulders. I’m certain there’s nobody out there who wants to start a fire, but we’ve already had a high amount of human-caused fires and anything I can do to prevent those, to prevent fire suppression costs, to prevent loss of natural resources, to prevent the threat to public safety and our responders out there, I’m all about. Fire prevention is critically important.”
Howard emphasized he doesn’t want to stifle celebration; he just wants responsible celebration.
“I urge everybody to recreate and celebrate our independence,” he said. “I just ask that folks do it safely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.