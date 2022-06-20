A breeding-male wolf from the Chesnimnus pack was caught on camera during the winter survey on U.S. Forest Service land in Northern Wallowa County in December 2018. A kill permit has been issued for four more wolves from the pack due to chronic depredations on livestock in the county.
WALLOWA COUNTY — Another kill permit has been issued for four more Chesnimnus pack wolves, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday, June 17.
The lethal take is good through July 17 because of continued depredation on livestock in Wallowa County, ODFW said in its online announcement.
“The newly issued lethal-take permit will allow the affected livestock producer or their agents to remove up to four wolves from the Chesnimnus pack in private pastures or grazing allotments legally occupied by the producer's cattle,” the announcement stated. “ODFW personnel may also participate in efforts to reduce wolf-livestock conflict through lethal removal of some members of the Chesnimnus Pack.”
If all four wolves allowed under the new permit are taken, it would thoroughly decimate the Chesnimnus pack. Adam Baylor of the ODFW said the pack is estimated to have six to seven wolves including the breeding pair.
Baylor said June 20, that no wolves had yet been taken under the new permit.
An ODFW biologist shot a yearling male wolf from the pack June 13 and an agent of Crow Creek rancher Tom Birkmaier shot another May 3. Those wolves were taken under a kill permit issued April 29 by ODFW. The second kill ended the validity of the April 29 permit.
The ODFW has acknowledged Birkmaier’s repeated efforts to ward off wolves with nonlethal measures, including lights, noise-makers and human presence.
Birkmaier was unavailable for comment June 20, as he is often out of cellphone range working his cattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.