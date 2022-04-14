JOSEPH — Scheduling of the planned sidewalk work in Joseph by the Oregon Department of Transportation got an official nod from the City Council during its meeting Thursday, April 7.
The plans to refurbish sidewalks and ramps to conform with federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards have drawn concern from the Joseph Chamber of Commerce and merchants who were concerned the work would disrupt the downtown tourist season.
After an informational meeting on the project by ODOT with local residents Monday, April 4, the city collected written concerns and addressed them at last week’s meeting.
Pro-Tem Administrator Brock Eckstein said April 11 that the new plan is for work to be done on sidewalks and ramps on the south end of town during the height of the tourist season. Then, about mid-September, ODOT will transition to working downtown.
ODOT also agreed to let the city do its own landscaping work.
“They also said rather than ODOT trying to meet the landscaping needs, (ODOT will) give money to the city to do it how we see fit rather than have a third-party contractor do it,” Eckstein said.
He said ODOT will determine the amount in the next week or two, but estimated it will be $200,000-$250,000.
In another matter, the council passed a resolution to authorize a loan agreement with the State Revolving Fund for a loan for $4,352,000 to finance work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
In October 2020, the city was fined $2,250 by the state Department of Environmental Quality for violations connected with its wastewater treatment plant. Then-city Administrator Larry Braden said at the time the fine was mainly because the city, in its effort to come up with a new facilities plan, ran into issues with property acquisition and was unable to find another 20-acre parcel of land for a settling pond as required by the DEQ.
“While we did get a violation, it wasn’t because of negligence or anything,” Eckstein said.
He said the SRF loan will complete work to resolve wastewater treatment issues. He said he believes there’s light at the end of the tunnel to get the work on the sewer plant done.
“Now that the funding’s been approved, we can put it out for bids and construction start this fall,” he said.
In another matter, property owner Andy McKee had made a request for a minor partition of property at 201 E. 2nd St., where the Wallowa Mountains Office Building is located.
Eckstein said the matter was tabled until the May 5 meeting because more information is needed before the council can act.
He said McKee hopes to sell the property, but the sale is contingent on being able to partition it.
(0) comments
