Enterprise’s entire police force was certified as having completed a 40-hour crisis intervention training Thursday, Oct. 11, as part of a program to solve problems related to mental health issues.
Representatives of the Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Institute conducted a daylong Sequential Intercept Mapping workshop at the Community Connection Center on NW First Street. The goal was to help provide tools for behavioral health and criminal justice integration and to create a map for our community that shows where to go for certain services and who is the contact for each organization.
Police Chief Joel Fish Jr. and Officers Jacob Curtis, Cody Billman and George Kohlhepp were certified as having completed the CIT course.
Eilene Flory, a crisis intervention coordinator for the institute, said it was impressive that 100% of the Enterprise Police Department has received CIT certification, even though there are just four officers.
“It’s still 100%,” she said.
She noted that the statewide average is 33%.
Tosca Rawls, public relations and development director for the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, called the EPD’s certification “a great accomplishment and partnership within our community.”
Sequential Intercept Mapping is a nationwide effort to address the over-representation of adults with mental illnesses in the criminal justice system. During the process, community stakeholders identify service and policy gaps and opportunities to address the needs of this target population, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health website.
“As we go through your community’s resources, we identify your community’s resources and gaps, and oftentimes in the mapping between law enforcement and mental health it is brought up that there’s a gap between the two agencies,” Flory said. “Sometimes it’s just an understanding of what law enforcement can do, to take somebody under custody because of a mental health issue or law enforcement not understanding what mental health can do.”
Rebecca Frolander, the district attorney for Wallowa County, was one of the attendees at the workshop and offered input on some of the gaps in the legal system here.
“Generally, people with severe mental health issues shouldn’t be in the criminal justice system,” she said.
Attendees discussed options, such as a diversion to ensure offenders cooperate with health care providers to ensure they’re taking their medicines.
“The spectrum of behavioral health is quite large,” she said. “Depending whether they are able to understand what is required of them. People who’ve committed low-level misdemeanors, maybe they’ve just stopped taking their meds. We can do a low-level diversion to force them to restart their meds.”
Since SIM is an attempt to divert those with mental health issues from the criminal justice system, alternatives are necessary.
“If it’s appropriate, we want to divert someone from the criminal justice system,” Flory said. “Our goal is to help identify where the gaps are and where we can help intercept that person from going into the jail. Looking for what kind of resources are out there to help divert them because we have found that jail is not necessarily the best place for them. But it also doesn’t give you a get-out-of-jail-free card. If you’re a danger to yourself or to other people and if it’s needed to keep the community safe, we need to put you in jail.”
Wallowa County does have a mobile crisis team that works with police and there is a one-bed mental health holding room at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
“It’s awesome that you guys have a state-certified holding room because in a lot of places we work with in eastern Oregon the hospitals are little and they don’t have a holding room,” she said.
Frolander said she understood the Center for Wellness was to create a roadmap to fill gaps to find a better means of helping those with behavioral issues.
“We’re very early in that process,” Frolander said.
