The advertisement for the OK Theater opening spelled out the owner’s philosophy and plans as well as showcasing the movie stars who would be featured in the films they would be showing.

 Record Chieftain January 23, 1919

The new theater will open Saturday night with an interesting bill noted elsewhere (in an advertisement.) Two shows will be given each night, at 7:15 and 9 o’clock. The present plan is to change pictures every other night.

J.A Van Wie (manager) came from Portland yesterday and at once took up the last details of the opening of the house. He had films booked for some time in the future, and announced the program up to the next Thursday night. The house was in readiness, as A. Hackbarth, the owner, had been attending to that.

The theater is roomy, is attractively arranged, and prettily decorated. It has a sloping floor which gives a perfect view of the screen and stage from any part. The seats are upholstered, the building is heated by steam, and is perfectly lighted and ventilated, and is a very substantial structure with concrete and stone walls.

