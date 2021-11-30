JOSEPH — Only one candidate remains in consideration for the single vacant seat on the Joseph City Council, and the council will consider Nancy Parmenter for that position when it meets Thursday, Dec. 2.
The meeting is open by remote only, according to a press release issued Tuesday. To join the Zoom meeting, enter ID 881 3875 4137 and passcode 269827. To attend by telephone, dial 253-215-8782.
Ryan Swindlehurst, who had submitted an application for the vacant council seat, withdrew that application Nov. 29, the release stated, leaving only Parmenter in consideration.
In another matter on Thursday’s agenda, city resident Jude Graham has submitted a letter for the council’s consideration. In the Nov. 29 letter, Graham expressed concern over care of the numerous bronze statues downtown and the proposed ramps to be installed by the Oregon Department of Transportation next summer.
The council also will consider a request by Joseph Charter School senior Javon Besotes-Brown, who wishes to, as his senior project, connect students with community members who have jobs the students can perform. Besotes-Brown seeks the council’s approval to circulate Project Eagle Helpers contact information to make those connections.
In other business Thursday, the council will:
• Discuss a church contract.
• Discuss the city’s Christmas light contest.
• Discuss the Fall 2021 Volunteer Award.
• Discuss city garbage service providers.
• Hear an update from Brad Baird of Anderson Perry about ongoing public works projects.
• Hear department reports.
The next meeting of the council is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, and is expected to be open to the public at the Joseph Community Events Center.
