The first of a 4-part series.
Opioid abuse and addiction, including use of heroin, is an issue in the national spotlight. In 2017, more than 47,000 Americans died as a result of opioid overdoses, including from prescription drugs, heroin, and fentanyl, a powerful synthetic heroin, according to the National Institute of Health. Nearly 2 million Americans suffer from substance abuse disorders related to prescription pain relievers. While most people correlate it with urban settings, it is is a national problem that has heavily impacted rural communities. The American Farm Bureau Federation says that 74% of framers and farm workers have been directly impacted by opioid abuse, either by knowing someone, having a family member addicted, or abusing opioids themselves. A 2017 study by the National Institutes of Health found that 40% of the population in rural and non-metropolitan communities used prescription opioids — while only 36% of urban communities population did.
While the precise number of people who have fallen victim to opioids in Wallowa County is unknown, Wallowa County’s success in providing treatment has drawn national recognition. That is largely because the non-profit Winding Waters Clinic, the Holistic Health and Healing Center, the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, and other components of the Wallowa County community have worked together to provide comprehensive care that includes treatments from newly-developed pharmaceutical intervention to acupuncture, massage, and counseling.
Farley notes that there are two very different populations involved in the opioid crisis. “The first group are people involved in the illicit use of heroin. The second are people who were sort of sucked into the vortex of the ‘80’s and ‘90’s medical philosophy that you treat to eliminate pain, not just control it.”
In Wallowa County, the first group, heroin users, is smaller than the second, pain-control population, Farley noted. Still, it’s a significant number—estimated at fewer than 100 people —in a county with a population of only about 6,000. “In the population of heroin users, there’s about 10 to 15 percent who either won’t commit to a treatment program or who really can’t follow the procedures for treatment to be effective,” Farley said.
Heroin users are often refer themselves for treatment. Some also arrive via law enforcement or judicial routes and fewer are brought into treatment after admission to the hospital for treatment of an overdose. Whichever path the heroin user takes to treatment, they have to be in withdrawal so that a new drug can replace heroin to be accepted into the program. “We are fortunate to have medication—a much safer version of methadone—to replace heroin use,” Farley said.
That drug is Buprenorphine, a pharmaceutical that binds to the same nerve receptors that suck up heroin. And while Buprenorphine satisfies the craving for a drug that will fit into those nerve sites, it does not produce the euphoria that heroin does. “So it allows a person to begin to live a more normal life,” Farley said. “In some cases, we also prescribe Naloxone, which prevents abuse of the Buprenorphine. To the addictive mindset, more of something always seems good.”
Presently there are about 70 patients in Wallowa County involved in the Buprenorphine program. It can be pricey, with monthly costs of around $400. But it also allows participants to live normal lives, hold jobs, and be responsible members of the community. Treatment often begins with weekly meetings and check-ins, and then extends to a 3-month interval. Some remain in therapy for an extended period. Others are able to move off of drugs entirely. “There are two ways of thinking about Buprenorphine therapy for heroin use,” Farley said. “One is that as long as the person feels they need it, they should remain on the drug. The other is that it’s an excellent tool to hold the demons at bay until the patient feel as though their life has turned a corner and they can be on their own and drug free.”
The other population—those who have been trapped into opioid abuse by over-zealous pain management—includes all ages, but especially seniors in the population. “There’s no age limit for addiction,” said Keli Dennis, of Winding Waters Clinic.
Winding Waters began working with issues related to prescribed opioids about two years ago, Christman explained. “The Center for Disease Control (CDC) set a threshold for opioid use as 90 morphine equivalents or less as “safe”. Then we looked at our patient base and began to work with those who were at or above the threshold.”
That meant helping patients accept that a certain amount of pain might be part of their lives. In many cases it also meant tapering down the pharmaceutical, opioid-related pain medications and replacing them with other treatments. “Those include acupuncture, massage, and physical therapy to reduce pain and help people be more mobile,” Dennis said. “It also included strategies on how to cope with pain, and helping people understand that the expectation that there is a pill out there that will make all pain go away is unrealistic.” Steve Kliewers, Center for Optimal Living, the Holistic Health and Healing Clinic, Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, and other providers are essential components of this program.
Today, many patients who were above the 90 morphine equivalent levels are living with pain medications of about half what they were prescribed two years ago. Some new medications help. Gabapentin treats nerve pain. Duloxetine is effective for other things. “We’ve also used Tylenol and ibuprophen to help manage pain issues,” Farley said.
Patients who have reduced their opioid dependence have several benefits, Farley noted. “Most of them just feel better, especially with the addition of acupuncture, massage, and even yoga,” he said. “And there’s the added benefit that your bowels work a lot better when they’re not on opioids, too.”
Wallowa County’s treatment programs seem to work well because there is excellent coordination among care providers, including law enforcement, physicians, mental health therapists and alternative medicine providers. “A lot of physicians here have really stepped up to provide care for both the patients recovering from illicit use, and those who were trapped by over-prescribed pain medications,” Dennis said. “In bigger places, there can be an attitude of just not wanting to deal with “those” people. We don’t have that here. Instead, we have people from La Grande, Lewiston and other places coming here for treatment. It’s really a tribute to the dedication and responsibility of the providers here in the county and the community as a whole.”
