SALEM — The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program is seeking applications for its 2021 awards cycle, according to a press release from the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Families throughout Oregon who have continuously farmed portions of their family acreage for the past 100 or 150 years are invited to apply.
Farmers and ranchers can find the application and program guidelines at http://www.centuryfarm.oregonfb.org, or by contacting Andréa Kuenzi at 503-400-7884 or cfr@oregonfb.org.
The application deadline is May 1.
Successful applicants receive a personalized certificate with acknowledgment by the governor and the director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and a durable metal roadside sign to identify the family’s farm or ranch as having historic Century or Sesquicentennial status. Each family will be honored during a special ceremony and reception at the Oregon State Fair.
To date, 1,235 families have formally received the Century designation and 47 families have received the Sesquicentennial Award.
The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program is administered by the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation. It is supported by a partnership between the Oregon Farm Bureau, the State Historic Preservation Office, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Oregon State University Libraries’ Special Collections & Archives Research Center, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and by donations of Oregonians.
