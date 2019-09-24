La Grande, OR--As of 12:01 am, September 27, 2019, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) will terminate fire season for forestlands protected by the Northeast Oregon District. This includes over 2 million acres of private, state, county, municipal and tribal lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry. The Northeast Oregon District includes lands in the following counties: Union, Baker, Umatilla, Wallowa and small portions of Grant, Morrow and Malheur counties.
The Northeast Oregon District has responded to a total of 67 fires, to date, burning on ODF protected lands in 2019. There have been 50 lightning fires for a total of 49 acres. Another 17 fires were human caused and burned a total of 350 acres.
“While we have received a fair amount of precipitation around the region, there’s still a chance of fires burning well on dry and windy days. There are lots of opportunities for folks to get out and enjoy our beautiful fall, but we are still asking them to be careful. The fact that we are no longer in fire season doesn’t mean there isn’t some risk of a fire escaping.” Said Matt Hoehna, Pendleton Unit Forester.
With the termination of fire season, requirements for obtaining a burn permit for residential yard debris burning and burn barrels are no longer in effect. Terminating fire season does not relieve landowners or forest operators of lawful responsibilities concerning the safe burning of debris or slash piles.
“Landowners with large debris piles or slash to burn should exercise extreme caution. Is still very early in the fall and there could be drier weather ahead of us. Waiting for more precipitation is a good way to mitigate the risk of an escaped burn.” Hoehna stated. “Landowners need to make sure they have their smoke management notifications filed and follow all forecasts for burning. Check with your local ODF office before lighting fires.”
Specific Smoke Management/Burning Advisory Information:
• If you are under the protection of a rural or city fire department, please call and ask what their burning restrictions are. Burn permits for burn barrels or small amounts of yard debris are not required on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. In addition, burning within the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) requires a permit from CTUIR. You must follow all requirements as outlined in the permit.
• Burning slash from forestry and logging activities requires a Notification of Operation/PDM from ODF. In addition to this permit, the local ODF office must be contacted prior to
September 24, 2019
Department of Forestry
Northeast Oregon District 611 20th Street La Grande, OR 97850 Phone: (541) 963-3168 FAX: (541) 962-1058
"Stewardship in Forestry"
ignition. Before burning in northeast Oregon, it is important to check weather conditions relative to smoke management. For smoke management forecasts call (541)963-9781 or visit the following website: http://www.odf.state.or.us/DIVISIONS/protection/fire_protection/Daily/neo.htm.
• Slash burns must be registered with the local ODF office at least 7 days prior to burning and burning accomplishments must be reported within 7 days following the burn.
The Northeast Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry would like to thank all of our landowners, forest operators, the public and interagency partners for their efforts in fire prevention, detection and suppression activities this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.