SALEM, Oregon – The House of Representatives today passed an appropriations bill that will provide $1.43 million for the Oregon Future Farmers of America. Rep. Greg Barreto (R-Cove) is the chief sponsor of HB 2444 that funds FFA activities throughout the year.
The bill provides funding for enrollment, leadership development and training, coordinating two dozen state-level competitive events, and other general FFA programs. Another $600,000 will be appropriated for grants to school districts for extended duty contracts for program teachers during the summer.
“FFA is more than a nine-month curriculum. It extends throughout the summer months when students are engaged in events such as leadership training tours, regional leadership conferences, Statewide training programs, officer recruitment, training and coaching, local, county and state fair competitions, along with state and national conventions and competitions,” said Rep. Barreto.
The bill passed unanimously, 60-0.
