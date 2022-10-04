Thomas Balmer

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring from the state's top court after 21 years. Gov. Kate Brown is accepting nominations to the position.

 Oregon Supreme Court

An Oregon Supreme Court justice announced his retirement on Monday, giving Gov. Kate Brown the opportunity to appoint her seventh member of Oregon’s highest court.

Justice Thomas Balmer told Brown in a letter that he will retire Dec. 31, according to a news release from the Oregon Judicial Department. At 70, Balmer has served on the court for 21 years and was chief justice between 2012 and 2018. Balmer said in the release that serving on the court has been “an honor and the privilege of a lifetime.”

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

