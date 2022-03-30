Oregon State Police troopers walk upto a Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office pickup Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as part of an investigation into a shooting death at a residence along North College Street in Joseph.
A patrol unit from the Enterprise Police Department helps block off North College Street in Joseph the afternoon of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, while officers from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the EPD investigated a shooting death at a residence there.
A portion of North College Street was blocked off Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022, while police investigated a shooting death at a residence there. Units from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, the Enterprise Police Department, the Joseph Fire Department and Enterprise Ambulance were at the scene.
Oregon State Police troopers walk upto a Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office pickup Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as part of an investigation into a shooting death at a residence along North College Street in Joseph.
A patrol unit from the Enterprise Police Department helps block off North College Street in Joseph the afternoon of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, while officers from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the EPD investigated a shooting death at a residence there.
A portion of North College Street was blocked off Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022, while police investigated a shooting death at a residence there. Units from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, the Enterprise Police Department, the Joseph Fire Department and Enterprise Ambulance were at the scene.
JOSEPH — An Oregon State Police sergeant was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday, March 29, of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a press release from Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish.
Fish and WCSO Deputy Paul Pagano responded to a 3:41 p.m. call of a possible medical emergency at the residence of OSP Sgt. Marcus McDowell on North College Street in Joseph.
When Fish and Pagano arrived, they found McDowell unconscious in his patrol car in the driveway. After the officers made a forced entry into McDowell’s vehicle, they found him to be dead of a gunshot wound.
Fish said it is not yet known if McDowell’s death was self-inflicted or if foul play was involved.
“The final determination will be by the state medical examiner,” he said March 30.
Fish said McDowell had been an OSP trooper for 17 years, previously working in the La Grande area patrolling Wallowa and Union counties. The sheriff said McDowell has lived in Joseph “many years” and has family in the area.
Units from Enterprise Ambulance and the Joseph Fire Department also responded, as did three Enterprise Police Department officers, a total of three WCSO units and three OSP troopers. North College Street between East Joseph Avenue and East Williams Avenue was blocked to traffic while the investigation was underway.
OSP Superintendent Terri Davie issued a statement in the release.
“Thank you to our partner agencies for their assistance, compassion and professionalism during this tragic time,” Davie said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, coworkers and responding emergency personnel.”
OSP has not yet responded for a request for additional comment.
Assistance in the investigation is being provided by officers and investigators from the EPD, the Pendleton Police Department, OSP and the Crime Lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.