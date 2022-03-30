JOSEPH — An Oregon State Police sergeant was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday, March 29, of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a press release from Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish.

Fish and WCSO Deputy Paul Pagano responded to a 3:41 p.m. call of a possible medical emergency at the residence of OSP Sgt. Marcus McDowell on North College Street in Joseph.

When Fish and Pagano arrived, they found McDowell unconscious in his patrol car in the driveway. After the officers made a forced entry into McDowell’s vehicle, they found him to be dead of a gunshot wound.

Fish said it is not yet known if McDowell’s death was self-inflicted or if foul play was involved.

“The final determination will be by the state medical examiner,” he said March 30.

Fish said McDowell had been an OSP trooper for 17 years, previously working in the La Grande area patrolling Wallowa and Union counties. The sheriff said McDowell has lived in Joseph “many years” and has family in the area.

Units from Enterprise Ambulance and the Joseph Fire Department also responded, as did three Enterprise Police Department officers, a total of three WCSO units and three OSP troopers. North College Street between East Joseph Avenue and East Williams Avenue was blocked to traffic while the investigation was underway.

OSP Superintendent Terri Davie issued a statement in the release.

“Thank you to our partner agencies for their assistance, compassion and professionalism during this tragic time,” Davie said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, coworkers and responding emergency personnel.”

OSP has not yet responded for a request for additional comment.

Assistance in the investigation is being provided by officers and investigators from the EPD, the Pendleton Police Department, OSP and the Crime Lab.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.