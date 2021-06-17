100 years ago
June 16, 1921
A bull trout 27 inches long and weighing 9 pounds was caught in the lake by W.E. Leffel who exhibited it in Joseph and afterward sent it to friends outside as an exhibit of Wallowa county’s attractions.
Fire which swept with astonishing speed nearly destroyed a five-room bungalow on West First street, which had been rented furnished to C.D. Jones. Mrs. Jones, alone with her baby, ran thru the parlor, where the flames already were eating their way, and out the front door. She did not even stop to put on her shoes.
The greater part of Wallowa county’s wool clip is now off the sheep’s backs and ready for market. The total number of sheep in the county is estimated at 95,250 plus there are about 35,000 sheep from outside the county grazing for the summer in the forests.
75 years ago
June 20, 1946
Five girls, four from Joseph and one from Enterprise, are now entered in the contest for queen of the Chief Joseph Days celebration. The girls, together with the number of votes each has received are: Mina Drake, 23,925; Carmen Turnbow, 14,225; Rita Daisley, 10,100; Catherine Daggett, 6,050; Jean Best, 2,500. Boxes for depositing votes are placed throughout the county.
Miss Gertrude Kirsch, home economics teacher in Enterprise, was one of 13 teachers to receive a grant from the Sears-Roebuck foundation to improve faculty and student lounge, construction of play school equipment, and remodeling and renovation of the Girls’ League room.
The Joseph shoe hospital, owned and operated by Frank Shevlin, moved last week to the room recently vacated by the Joseph Radio and Electric. Glen Payne is moving his card room from the Chief Joseph hotel to the space vacated by the shoe hospital.
50 years ago
June 17, 1971
All three banks in Wallowa county were warned by the FBI that they might be robbed some time on Wednesday. Surveillance of each of the banks was conducted during the day and bank personnel were on edge throughout the day. It was learned later that a robbery had been attempted in another part of the state.
Mrs. Maude Ortman received her 60-year Jewel as a Rebekah. She has been a member of the Emerald Rebekah Lodge 119 in Enterprise throughout the 60 years.
Wayne McFetridge has been named the Oregon Father of the Year.
25 years ago
June 13 , 1996
For the first time in its 7-year history, one of the entries in the Oregon Mountain Cruise car show was involved in an accident while leaving the county. Both occupants of the car escaped serious injury, but the newly-customized 1927 Ford street rod did not fare as well.
60 fiddlers from four states filled Cloverleaf Hall at the annual Wallowa County Old-Time Fiddle Contest last weekend. Perennial Wallowa County champion Charles Trump of Wallowa maintained his title in the open division with 15-year-old Robyn Freatman of rural Enterprise fiddling her way to the runner-up slot. Trump went on to also win the very competitive championship division contest.
