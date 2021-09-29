100 years ago
Sept. 29, 1921
George Anderson was fined $250 by Justice Conaway after he entered of plea of guilty on the charge of having liquor in his possession. He had been working with others on upper Alder Slope, cutting wood, and somebody had been making moonshine there.
Large yields of wheat have been gathered by so many farmers that every part of the county has won honor. Poague Brothers, on the Creighton farm, had a splendid crop, on a field of 85 acres, measuring out to 58 bushels to the acre.
As Floyd Cole was driving toward Enterprise on the highway near W.F. Craig’s home, the steering gear of his car went wrong and the machine went off the road and turned two somersaults. With the driver were two passengers. Dr. S.D. Taylor came up and he gathered the three into his car and took them to his hospital. There were no serious injuries.
75 years ago
Oct. 3, 1946
The junior girls in home ec at Enterprise High School are studying home management, especially of money. As nearly one-half of all the families in the United States have an income of $1160 annually, it is important to know.
Dave Murrill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hilbert Murrill of Flora, was diagnosed last week with scarlet fever. He is at the home of his aunt and uncle, thus keeping him away from the other children.
Mrs. Wm. Ferguson, Mrs. E. Stearns and Mrs. Cecil Best each brought in her deer on Sunday. The husbands were along on the trip, but as they shot nothing, can hardly be given much mention.
50 years ago
Sept. 30, 1971
Jim Cheatham, president of the Bank of Wallowa County, says that the bank will lend money on a ‘signature only’ basis to people who want to install trash compacting garbage units or kitchen sink disposer units. It’s a “small but important part in preserving the environment”.
Imnaha has lost another of its old-timers with the passing of Minnie Shevlin. She was born in 1887 and moved with her family to a homestead at Freezeout in 1889. She and her husband, Frank, lived on the Imnaha for many years.
Emmett Eden, lineman for the TV cable company at Enterprise, broke his leg when his service truck overturned on Alder Slope. He had extended the boom when the outrigger gave way and the truck turned over, dropping Eden to the ground.
25 years ago
Sept. 26, 1996
Between 500-600 people attended the 10th Annual Bear & Rattlesnake Feed celebration in Imnaha Saturday. At the store, 350 had been fed by 2:30 pm when the supply of bear and rattlesnake ran out.
After 11 years on the job as Joseph city recorder, Jeannine Sather is retiring. Ready to step into the city recorder position is Noma McDaniel.
