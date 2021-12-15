100 years ago
Dec. 15, 1921
The annual book shower will be held holiday week and it is hoped at least 500 volumes will be added to the library’s collection of books. Last year the gifts numbered more than 350 books.
Articles of incorporation of the Wallowa Valley Loan company were filed last week, signalizing the launching of a project to get government war finance corporation money for use in Wallowa county. Capital stock is $50,000 and the incorporators are Ernest F. Johnson, Wade Siler and Daniel Boyd.
Wallowa county has twenty-one students registered at the University of Oregon. 17 of these are from Enterprise, 2 from Wallowa, 1 from Joseph and 1 from Flora.
75 years ago
Dec. 19, 1946
Clair E. Gaylord, former band teacher at Enterprise High school, was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary on a charge of larceny. He was charged with stealing musical instruments from the school. He was released on parole on condition that he pay the owners of the musical instruments, amounting to $285, and pay the county all costs incurred in prosecuting the case, amounting to $500.
For the first time since the beginning of the second world war, the electrically lighted star is seen on the hill north of the hospital. The star, 16’ across, is set up on poles about ten feet high and is plainly visible at the east end of Main street. It is the Christmas gift of the Pacific Power & Light company to the community.
Rev. and Mrs. Howard Pierce have been notified that their son, Pfc. Harold Pierce, will call them from Berlin on Christmas day. The call is scheduled to come in here at 1 o’clock a.m.
50 years ago
Dec. 16, 1971
Wallowa County is again the lowest in the state with an average tax rate of $14.61.
Stephanie Rogers, a junior at EHS, was chosen the Enterprise FFA Chapter Sweetheart. Other contestants were Pam Wilson, Jolene Searles and Pam Sasser.
This evening there will be a program at the Imnaha school at which time the United States Weather Bureau will present Hazel Warnock with a thirty-year service award.
Nearly 30,000 adults and children rode the 4-passenger gondola cars to the top of Mt Howard during this year of operation. Approximately $80,000 was grossed in the May to October season.
25 years ago
Dec. 12, 1996
Thanks to funds raised by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, Wallowa Memorial Hospital has purchased a new recovery stretcher that will make post-operative patients more comfortable and make work easier for attending doctors and nurses.
Gabe Wishart captured the championship honors at the 15th annual Tall Tale contest. Diane McFetridge was runner-up.
An epidemic of a flu-like virus decimated the ranks of Enterprise and Joseph high schools this week. In Joseph, 78 out of 147 high school students were absent, while in Enterprise 74 out of 190 students stayed home.
