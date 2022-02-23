100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1922
The home of Fred Bales in Swamp creek pass burned to the ground last Friday with all its contents. The fire apparently started in the roof, where the stove pipe passed thru. There was no brick chimney.
One of the road projects for the coming year calls for work by the county and forest service on the Imnaha river above the store. The road up the river carries much travel. Much of the time it is impassible. Deep holes are cut in the spring and washouts add to the troubles of the traveler.
The Methodist Camp Ground association of eastern Oregon has acquired control of a tract of land at the head of Wallowa Lake, close to 110 acres, bordering on the holdings of the Wallowa Lake Amusement company and cornering with the Elk’s pasture.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1947
A good size crowd was at the Enterprise school gym to see a team of boxers from Union FFA take seven out of ten matches from the local FFA boys. Paul Beaudoin, Bud Zollman and Dean Sasser of Enterprise each won their matches.
Sheriff A.B. Miller was taken to the Enterprise hospital suffering from a severe scalp wound and an injured neck received when he was thrown from his horse.
The Raven creamery will start the manufacture of cheddar cheese at their Enterprise plant Saturday with the first pickup of whole milk scheduled for that day.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1972
The Troy-Flora Heart Fund party was well attended. Everyone was most generous with contributions, articles for the sales table, cooked food and the auction table. Mrs. Morton and her assistants report a net of $333.40 was made.
Seven men traveled from Enterprise to Halfway via snowmobile to see the Enterprise-Pine Eagle game last Saturday. After the game they hopped on their snow machines and were back in Enterprise before their wives could drive around the mountains by car. Kerry Searles, Merton Wade, Marvin Searles, Wilfred Daggett, Keith Searles, Sam Wade and Wes Johnson.
A total of 303 years of active service was represented by retired military personnel, living in Wallowa County, who met at an informal dinner party at the Gold Room in Joseph. Of the 25 attending, Navy people outnumbered all other services.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 20, 1997
About 30 members of a coalition organized to develop a Nez Perce cultural center in Wallowa convened on Saturday to celebrate the receipt of a $40,000 grant.
Cory Carman, WHS, and Seth Botts, JHS, recently placed first and second at the Elks Most Valuable Student competition at the district level.
The 395 Wallowa County children who fill a niche in life by belonging to 4-H clubs can introduce themselves to a new 4-H lead agent named Debi Tracy. Tracy began work as a half time extension agent Feb. 1.
E.H. Van Blaricom of Upper Prairie Creek was inducted into the Oregon Farm Bureau Hall of Fame for his many years of service to agriculture and contribution to the Farm Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.