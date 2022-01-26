100 years ago
Jan. 26, 2022
After a record breaking justice court trial lasting three days, Barney Harris was found guilty by a jury of violating the state liquor law. He was sentenced to a fine of $500 and 30 days in jail for having liquor in his possession, in his living rooms above the grocery store he formerly conducted. A complete still was also found.
With eight prisoners in the county jail, the sheriff has found it necessary to establish visiting hours. Callers have been coming at all times of all days. In future, visitors will be admitted only between 2 and 4 o’clock of week days.
A much needed business establishment, a commercial greenhouse, will soon be a reality in Enterprise. O. B. Phelps is building one in the north part of town. The foundation is in and the glass ready to set. A large boiler has been put in place ready to furnish heat.
75 years ago
Jan. 30, 1947
Motorists driving over the Enterprise-La Grande highway report that the state highway crews are already at work setting posts preparatory to erecting a guard fence along sections of the Minam hill where three lives were lost a few weeks ago.
The Raven creamery’s new plant has just been completed in the former Keltner-Skaggs building. The building has been completely rebuilt on the inside and the latest butter and cheese making equipment installed for the manufacture of butter and three types of cheese — Swiss, cheddar and cottage.
A truck bringing the furniture of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Henry to Enterprise went off the grade on Cabbage hill between Pendleton and La Grande. The driver was burned to death and the truck and furniture were also consumed in the flames.
About 150 persons attended the Imnaha grange Saturday. A. L. Duckett and Rowena Duckett were initiated, bringing the number of new members up to 39.
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1972
Hard liquor sales in Wallowa County rose by 5 percent last year. The three state liquor stores in Wallowa County reported sales of $244,782 during 1971.
Gail Aschenbrenner, a senior at EHS, is participating this week in the Oregon Junior Miss Pageant. She is one of 35 participants from the state of Oregon.
The Wallowa County Jaycees held their annual Community Awards Banquet last weekend and presented the following awards: Jerry Weaver, Distinguished Service Award; Bob Wallauer, Youth Physical Fitness; A. L. Duckett, Senior Citizen Award; Charlene Haines, Outstanding Young Educator; Bob Masterson, Honorary Jaycee Member; and Larry McFetridge, Outstanding Young Farmer.
25 years ago
Jan. 23, 1997
A barroom fight ended in tragedy when two Wallowa County men were shot and killed outside a Joseph tavern. Ronald Edgemon, of Joseph, was arrested in connection with the shootings of Eddie Nobles and Kevin Miller, both of Enterprise.
EHS senior Charlie Neveau has an unusual problem for a 17-year-old. He must decide between attending college at West Point, the prestigious military academy for U.S. Army officers, or its counterpart Air Force Academy in Colorado.
Girl Scout cookie sales have begun! Brownie Troop #375 and Junior Troop #283 are busy taking pre-orders.
