100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 2022
After a great deal of discussion, a bath tub has been installed in the county jail. It will at least save bed clothing, a great deal of which has been found necessary to burn after prisoners had served their terms.
William Ault, now in his senior year at the U. S. Naval academy at Annapolis, is keeping up his gait as the fastest and strongest basket ball player in the school, and one of the very best in the entire east. He is captain and center of his team, which is referred to by the academy publication, “The Log”, as “Bill Ault’s gang”.
The Gotter Hotel has been sold this week to John Frawley of Union county. The hotel was opened in 1919 and contains 31 rooms.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1947
Glenn and Clebert Alford, returned vets, have bought Jerry’s shine shop and popcorn stand from Gerald Perren, who has operated it for several months. It is situated on Main street just west of Church’s variety store and studio.
The Enterprise chamber of commerce voted to underwrite the purchase of a new athletic field for the school at an estimate of around $1,600 with additional sums needed for improvements. The school has been needing an athletic field, football being held on the airport or golf grounds.
Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Wergen and Mr. and Mrs. W. S. Strickler were on their way to La Grande when they met with an auto accident which badly damaged the Wergens’ new Oldsmobile. No one was injured, but Bill’s car will need lots of repairing.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1972
Truman Poulson of Crow Creek reported that a herd of about fifteen elk broke through his fence and into his barn. The big game animals seemed quite pleased with the hay dinner awaiting them in the barn. Game biologists were called out to chase the animals away.
Gail Aschenbrenner, Wallowa County’s Junior Miss, participated in the Oregon Junior Miss contest and was voted by her fellow contestants as the “Spirit of Junior Miss”, an award similar to Miss Congeniality in the Miss America Pageant.
Bonnie Gorbett, 31, died following an accident while she and her husband, Leo, were feeding their cattle, about 3 miles west of Lostine on the old Davidson ranch. She was driving their flatbed truck while Leo walked behind to pull bales off. She apparently got out of the truck but left it in a very low gear when she stumbled and was run over.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1997
Wallowa County Court received word this week that Wallowa County has been included on President Clinton’s Major Disaster Declaration list for Oregon, good news for those in the Imnaha area who suffered losses during the New Year’s Day floods.
Jessie Morgan, daughter of Randy and Becky Morgan of Enterprise, made 19 of 25 free throws to win the 8-9 year old District Championship at the Oregon State Elks District Hoop Shoot in Hermiston. She now advances to the State Hoop Shoot at Keizer.
Some 125 persons turned out to buy pies, listen to music and raise $3,047.80 for the victims of the Imnaha flood. The funds were turned over to the American Red Cross, which has already provided over $8,000 worth of aid to flood victims. The event was organized by Charles Trump of Wallowa, the county’s old-time fiddling champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.