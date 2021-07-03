100 years ago
June 30, 1921
After two years, the Warren Construction company are finishing their job in the city. The company has laid 69 blocks of hard surface pavement in streets and alleys of Enterprise for a total length of about four and a half miles. On two downtown streets center parkings have been constructed for three blocks and seeded in lawn. Seven new bridges over the streams that flow across the southern part of town were also built. All these are concrete arches, of Luten design with ornamental sidewalls.
Local members of the Red Cross are much interested in opening a salvage and sale store in Enterprise, providing income for the Red Cross and furnishing merchandise at low cost.
The Enterprise high school stock judging team went to the stock show in Union and got third place. The team made the trip on horseback in two days of riding. Enterprise was represented by Wayne Eckley, Ted Tippett, Melvin Davis, Verne Repplinger and Walter Goldsberry.
75 years ago
July 4, 1946
The Raven Creamery has announced plans for the opening of a buying and receiving station for both milk and cream in Enterprise. They have leased the warehouse building of the former Keltner and Skaggs hardware.
The Blue Mountain creamery has completed a new building on the main street in Joseph which will be used for a cream buying, testing and receiving station.
During Monday’s electric storm, two homes in Joseph were hit. Many residents report that they felt the lightning in some way or other, with fire flashing from light sockets and electric stoves, and from telephone hook-ups. Many parts of town were without lights, including the city hall, where a council meeting was held by gas lantern.
50 years ago
July 1, 1971
Lloyd Parker of Joseph will be Wallowa county’s only representative this year on the Shrine team (east squad) at the Shrine game in Pendleton.
The 1971 Wallowa Valley Babe Ruth champions are the Enterprise Cardinals who finished with a 9-1 season. On the team are: Coach Deb Denney, Gary Nuss, John Bailey, Bob Butner, Kevin Denney, Link Rogers, Donny Swart, Stan Powers, Garry Reynolds, Gary Carper, Gary Hansen, Ron Jensen and Rick Swart.
Ed Scott of Wallowa received the FFA Grand Champion showmanship trophy at the Oregon Wheat League Junior Livestock show at The Dalles. Randy Schaeffer, Ed Scott and Kathleen McCrae received third place in livestock judging.
Penny Jean Preece, US Army WAC Corps, was promoted to Captain in a ceremony held in Okinawa. Captain Preece is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Preece of Enterprise. She is a 1965 graduate of Enterprise High School.
25 years ago
June 27, 1996
Raymond Seamon and Chris Lewis, 1996 Wallowa High School graduates, staged a memorable football encore in the East-West Eight Man All Star game, combining for 218 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns as East beat the West, 56-38. Seamon emerged as the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Enterprise students said farewell to one of the county’s most beloved teachers at the end of school this year when longtime elementary music teacher Gail Swart announced her retirement.
The Wallowa Rockies team emerged as champions of the Girls’ Little League season, posting a perfect (14-0) season for the third consecutive year. Team members are: Laurae Guillory, Ashley Josi, Tina Stitzel, Meagan Haga, Stephanie Boyer, Meagan McLain, Becca Matthews, Melisse Henderson, Elizabeth Matthews, Cassidy Bunch, Isa Bashon, Amanda Wilson, Lynnae Jones. Coaches Linda and Vearl Lewis.
