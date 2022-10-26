The office of the Swamp Creek camp of the East Oregon Lumber Co. burned Monday and R. A. Brack, bookkeeper, was severely burned on his face and hands. He was lighting a gasoline lamp when it went wrong in some way and ignited.
John and Emily Phillips celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at Promise on Oct. 10. They were among the first to settle in Promise in 1887 and homesteaded the land on which they still live.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1947
An army of elk hunters, estimated to number 1,000, swarmed over Wallowa County the first five days of elk season. As of yesterday, only 36 elk were reported from Troy to Joseph, indicating probably the smallest kill on record.
Services were held at the Booth Chapel for Nellie Mable Clark. Mrs. Clark had been a crusader for the Enterprise-Lewiston highway from the time it was first conceived, and missed by one day her chance to ride over it for the first time.
The Enterprise High School Agriculture Department has received a surplus Army patrol car to use on field trips.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1972
Democrats continue to hold a considerable edge over Republicans in Wallowa County, according to County Clerk Marjorie Martin. Her report on registration shows 60% of the county’s voters are Democrats, 38% are Republicans, and 2% independent.
The Enterprise High School homecoming festivities last Friday included a 46-0 win over the Joseph Eagles on the gridiron. During the dance following the game, Stephanie Rogers was crowned queen, with princesses Joni Birkmaier and Cheryl Wulff.
Paul Castilleja, of Joseph, was initiated into the Enterprise Post 4307, VFW on Oct. 18.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1997
Enterprise High School student body president Sarah Gerner was one of several students who delivered 1,820 pounds of canned foods to the Wallowa County Food Bank. The canned foods were donated as admission to the recent homecoming games.
Major preparations are being made at Wallowa Memorial Hospital for the facility’s first CT Scan, a $185,000 machine that can take detailed, computerized X-rays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.