100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1922
William Mahaffey was sentenced to six months in jail and to pay a fine of $250 after pleading guilty to bootlegging. It was later agreed that if he moved out of the county and paid the fine his jail sentence would be suspended.
Following two separate auto collisions, Mrs. D.W. Warnock and S.M. Lovell were arrested and charged with violations of the state traffic law.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1947
The Enterprise Lions club voted to sponsor a long-range program in which the park at the swimming pool will be landscaped, shrubbery and trees planted and playground equipment installed.
LeRoy Thomas, 27, and Allen Gouge, 19, both of Milton-Freewater, are lodged in the La Grande jail. They are believed to be the safecrackers who broke into the safe at the Snyder Lumber Co., the pool hall at Wallowa and other local business houses.
Jim Dougherty, operator of the Lewiston-Enterprise stage, brought in his passengers over the new highway for the first time. He reports, however, that only a few cars on the Oregon side are being let through and that the road is not yet ready for general travel.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1972
An incident which started in Boise moved into Wallowa County and turned into the biggest manhunt seen around here in several years. Joseph Johnston, 30, of Portland, robbed the Kmart in Boise at gunpoint, taking $25,000 in cash. He was arrested in McCall, but escaped and headed toward Wallowa County. 18 FBI agents and 20 other law enforcement officers joined the hunt and he was finally arrested a few miles from Enterprise, on Highway 3.
Dexter and Mary Yokom of the north edge of Enterprise were the victims of vandalism last week. After discovering a broken window, they eventually found that their house had been hit several times by bullets. Sheriff Duckworth was called and found that seven bullets had struck the house, all fired from the highway.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1997
The largest search and rescue effort in Wallowa County in many years was called off by Sheriff Ron Jett after dozens of searchers unsuccessfully scoured Kuhn Ridge area for an elderly lost hunter, Clinton Paige, 78, of Salem, for more than a week.
37 years after his death in 1960, Joseph rodeo legend Harley Tucker will be inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame. One of the founders of Chief Joseph Days, Tucker will join two other famous figures from Wallowa County who have already been inducted into the hall — Walter Brennan of Joseph and horse trainer Tom Dorrance of Imnaha.
The Enterprise homecoming court, Queen Sarah Gerner and princesses Shala Reynolds and Tina Reynolds, was chauffeured to the Bill Ortman Field by Creighton Kooch and his famous Clydesdale horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.