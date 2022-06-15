100 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1922
While Gus Carlson and family were away from home, their house in Zumwalt was burned to the ground with a total loss of all its contents. Neighbors were able to carry out the food stored in the outside cellar.
The J. R. Bird family was fishing in the Wallowa River at Minam when they were caught in a violent storm. They had just got into the tent when a large tree fell across it, and the boy, Fred, was caught under the tree and his leg broken in two places.
The Enterprise Service Station has added a Hudson tire remover, which quickly removes all sizes of tires and allows rapid repairs to be made. With rapid filling of cars and free air, this station is a popular one with automobile drivers.
75 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1947
A proposed consolidation of the Lostine high school district with Wallowa high school district was the subject of a meeting which drew 100 Lostine residents. The representative from the state department of education said that the Lostine school is on the borderline as an accredited institution.
The stockholders in the old Alder church have voted to give the hospital what is left after their respective interests have been paid. Leora Daggett owns the most shares and Willber Homan the second.
Gene Boswell has returned to Enterprise and has purchased the Vet’s Taxi service from Ed Tippett.
Betty Louise Strohm, 18, of Joseph has been selected as queen of the Wallowa county fair to be held in July.
50 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1972
Police Chief E. E. Johnson responded to two attempted break-ins this week. The Enterpriser Department Store and the Enterprise liquor store reported damage to their stores, but neither was entered.
Boise Cascade has announced the winners of the 1972 safety scholarships: Leland Daggett of Joseph and Bobb Lewis of Wallowa.
Judy Neal was installed as Worthy Advisor of the Mother Ortman Chapter of the Rainbow Girls. She replaces Gail Aschenbrenner.
25 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1997
Carol Terry of Enterprise was the excited winner of a brand-new Dodge Sport cab pickup worth $25,600 from Courtney Motors. 1,038 local people signed up for the Wallowa County drawing.
Wallowa County students who leave this week to take part in the Teen Mission International program are: Mona Matthews (the Holy Land), Jordan Hostetter (Timbuktu), Benji Boyd (England), Katie Boyd (Mozambique), and Abby Boyd (Pakistan).
Among the 60 fiddlers taking part in the Old-Time Fiddlers Contest at Cloverleaf hall were four members of the Fairchild clan of rural Enterprise: Ned, 14; Emily, 13; Robyn, 16; and their mother Jane.
