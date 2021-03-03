100 years ago
March 3, 1921
Jim Livermore, who bought the City hotel a few weeks ago, invited some 50 guests to the opening, at which he served a great dinner. Two long tables were spread in the dining room and every seat was filled. Mr. Livermore was born in California of Chinese parents and so is an American citizen. It was proposed that he prepare a real Chinese dinner some time, when all his guests would return and enjoy the novelty.
There will be a dance next Wednesday night for members of the I.O.O.F. and Rebekahs in the Odd Fellows hall. Music will be furnished by the high school orchestra.
75 years ago
Feb. 28, 1946
K. W. McKenzie announced that he has sold the City Pharmacy at Wallowa. The City Pharmacy is believed to be the oldest business in Wallowa under one continuous management.
A number of complaints from north side Enterprise residents concerning a Peeping Tom and prowlers have brought an investigation by the state police.
The Oregon highway commission has authorized the filing of a condemnation suit to acquire possession of 55 acres of a proposed state park site along the head of Wallowa lake. The land is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Tom Williamson and is part of a total tract of 106 acres which the state plans to use.
The Guy Crow farm home in Lostine was very much damaged by fire Sunday. The family, with the exception of son Raymond, was away from home. Raymond carried water, and after extinguishing the flames drove to the Herman Wood farm for help.
50 years ago
March 4, 1971
Walter and Joy Klages of Futuristic Photography attended the annual Professional Photographers of Oregon convention in Portland where Walter received top honors in pictorial competition. Altogether, three of the four allowable entries received first place ribbons and one a second place red ribbon.
The EHS wrestling team has had a successful season winning most of their matches. Members of the team are Dale York, Pete Beaudoin, Lon Andrade, Kelly Thomason, Stan Terry, Bob Kendall, Jonel Ricker, Dan Martin, Virgil Knight, Stan Aschenbrenner, Duane Michels, Dave Courtney and Bill Warnock.
25 years ago
Feb. 29, 1996
A late morning fire at Wallowa Lake destroyed the home and most possessions of Al and Jennifer Bell despite a quick response by the Joseph Fire Department, which happened to be hosting a regional fire training class at the time. Al Bell is a policeman for the Enterprise Police Department.
After being closed almost three weeks because of a major washout, Highway 3 opened to one lane of traffic on Feb. 26. The washout occurred 35 miles north of Enterprise, about 2 miles this side of the Oregon/Washington state line.
Tyson Shirley of Joseph and Carey McCleary of Enterprise closed out their high school wrestling careers last weekend, winning championships in their respective weight classes at the Oregon Class 1A-2A finals in Oregon City.
