100 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1922
Seeking to restore boating at the head of the lake, which has been greatly handicapped since the level of the water has fluctuated behind the dam, the management of the park is putting in a 600-foot dock.
Ralph Couch, son of L. Couch of Wallowa, was accorded the highest honors of his class at the University of Oregon junior prom, winning the Coyle cup, presented annually to the student considered the best all around man in his class.
Of the 187 Wallowa county pupils who took the eighth grade examination in May, 101 failed and 86 passed.
75 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1947
Engineers from the state highway commission met at the Minam hill with Mayor Rutherford and Gwen Coffin to review a program for further guard rail protection on the hill. After two hours, they reached agreement on the erection of approx. 4,000 feet of additional fence and reflectorized sight poles.
The Enterprise high school has received delivery of two Quonset huts purchased as surplus army equipment. The huts are to be used for constructing an agricultural shop and classroom for the FFA department.
Workmen are busy tearing out the center parkways on the downtown sections of Greenwood and North streets. The purpose is to reduce traffic hazards and to provide more room for truck parking.
50 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1972
The two oldest graduates in attendance at last week’s annual Wallowa High School Alumni Banquet were Mona (Dougherty) Hamstreet and Edith (Fisher) Southwick. They were representing the WHS graduating class of 1911.
EHS’ Dale York has qualified for the Olympic Wrestling National in Minnesota on June 22. He earned the honor by placing second in the 105.5 lb. weight class of the freestyle division at the West Coast Regional Olympic Wrestling Tournament.
Radio station KWVR in Enterprise was off the air as the result of vandalism at the transmitting tower. Owner Gene Wilson found a group of lead-in wires to the control house had been pulled in two, severing all connections with his downtown studio.
25 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1997
The old women’s jail cell in the Wallowa County Courthouse was removed by a cutting torch to make room to accommodate the expanded 9-1-1 system in the future. The cell is a former ship brig which was probably put in when the courthouse was built in 1909 and 1910.
Early plans are afoot for the Wallowa County Health Care District to build new facilities for individualized health care on the Edison Property near the new Grain Growers on Hurricane Creek Road.
A new four-legged weapon will soon become part of the arsenal in the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office ongoing fight against controlled substances — a drug sniffing dog named “Sigmund.”
