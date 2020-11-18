100 years ago
Nov. 18, 1920
Armistice day was observed in the county almost as generally as the Fourth of July and the new holiday seems to have come to stay. The chief celebration was in Joseph, where the people of the town did themselves proud by their hospitality. A full day of pleasure was arranged and nothing happened to mar the enjoyment of the large number of people who gathered for the occasion.
For the Enterprise and Wallowa high schools the football season will end with a game next Thursday, Thanksgiving, at Wallowa. A large attendance is expected as the rivalry is keen. Many Enterprise people will go to Wallowa if the weather is good and the roads permit driving.
An up-to-date auto bus all enclosed and with upholstered seats and glass windows was put in service by the Hotel Gotter, to carry patrons to and from the depot. Depot street is now paved nearly to the railroad station, and the gap has been graveled so that there will be no mud.
The Enterprise Woman’s club will meet Friday for the purpose of sewing and making over old garments to be placed in the loan closet for the use of the county nurse in cases of need.
75 years ago
Nov. 15, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Pete Stone had a harrowing experience when the crib in which their ten-week-old daughter was sleeping caught fire while they were out of the room. The baby was seriously burned and is being treated at the Enterprise hospital.
The Savages have been voted district football champions and will go to Moro to play for a berth in the finals of the Oregon “B” championship.
The milk pasteurizing plant recently constructed by August Staub is now in operation with about 650 quarts of milk being delivered daily to local dealers.
Five camps of elk hunters are marooned by deep snow between Troy and Tollgate where they have been since the opening of the elk season. The state police got within five miles of their camps before the Thursday storm. Consideration was being given to the idea of dropping provisions to them by airplane yesterday.
50 years ago
Nov. 19, 1970
Technical Sergeant Don Stein, son of Mr. and Mrs. John C. Stein, Enterprise, has received his second award of the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal. Sergeant Stein was decorated for his outstanding professional skill, leadership and dedication to duty at Andersen AFB, Guam.
A Salem hunter was seriously injured when he was accidentally shot by one of his hunting partners. Gary E. Ballard, 17, was shot in the thigh with a 30-06 rifle.
The Oregon State Game department reported that 3,542 hunters had been checked out of the Chesnimnus unit and that these hunters had bagged 415 bulls and 15 cows.
25 years ago
Nov. 16, 1995
The Wallowa Cougars, coached by Terry Wilson, got strong net performances from Angie Hagenah and Laina Stitzel enroute to a third place finish in the Class IA state championship tourney.
The Wallowa County Museum once again had a successful and interesting summer. Receptionists Buena Williamson, Sally Bowerman, Shandon Towers and Alice Cole report that about 10,000 visitors from all over the United States and many foreign countries have been complimentary and enthusiastic.
The Bank of Wallowa County and David and Lee Manuel announced this week that they have entered into a preliminary agreement for the sale of two lots and a log building in Joseph which currently serve as the bank’s headquarters.
