100 years ago
Jan. 27, 1921
Mrs. Jane Ross, the oldest person in Wallowa county, died at her home in Joseph. She would have been 97 years old April 1. Death was due to the infirmities of age. Grandma Ross was a first cousin of Napoleon Bonaparte. Her family came from France and she was naturally proud of the relationship with the great emperor.
Arrested on a ranch in the canyon 10 miles below Homestead, Daniel D. Akins was brought to Enterprise under a complaint charging him with stealing a horse from Millard McFetridge. The latter is under indictment for stealing cattle.
S.L. Burnaugh has sold his stone and brick buildings on North River street to Gotter & Co., taking in payment five ranches, one in New Mexico, one in Idaho and three in Wallowa county.
75 years ago
Jan. 24, 1946
100 people turned out for the monthly Community Sing held at the Enterprise Christian church. Melvin Crow directed the singing, with Mrs. Roy Haun of Lostine at the piano.
Oregon led all of the 48 states in the per capita purchase of series E war bonds from May, 1941 through December, 1945. Oregonians bought $446.02 in bonds per capita in that period. Washington was third with $433.86.
A two week vocational guidance unit is being given in connection with the homemaking III class at EHS. 14 senior girls are taking part in this class, discussing various occupations suited to high school graduates. Later in the week Mr. Skovlin, manager of the Penney store, is to speak on “What an Employer Expects of an Employee.”
50 years ago
Jan. 28, 1971
Five outstanding community leaders were presented awards at the Wallowa County Jaycees annual banquet: Dr. Fred Bornstedt, Distinguished Service Award; Grover Johnson, Senior Citizen Award; Ken Blanchard, Outstanding Young Educator; Darrell McFetridge, Outstanding Young Farmer; and Deb Denney, Youth Physical Fitness Leadership Award.
Miss Beth Morse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Neil E. Morse of Enterprise, is in Portland competing in the Oregon Junior Miss Pageant.
The trial began this week Robert Wayne Simpson of Wallowa, accused of a shooting last October in which David Trice of La Grande was wounded in the back while riding in a car.
Bud and Bonnie Rayburn were winners at the Winter Jamboree snowmobile races held last weekend in Seneca, Oregon.
25 years ago
Jan. 25, 1996
In an unanimous decision, the Oregon Supreme Court struck down the 1995 light rail funding bill which included authority for the Lostine cardlock station to serve the general public.
Three Wallowa County athletes have been named to the 1996 East Shrine All Star team: Jason Parks of EHS, Will Lathrop of JHS and Chris Lewis of WHS. Dan Scott of WHS was named to the team as an alternate.
After 24 years of working for the Oregon Children Services, Lois Harvey has retired. For the past five years she has been a protective service worker, trying to find out the truth in child abuse and neglect cases. Through the years Harvey has been the Christmas elf, working with the Elks Christmas Basket Program in making sure the households who need them receive baskets of food and gifts.
