100 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1922
An old tradition of Enterprise is to be shattered by the creamery, which proposes to start delivering ice in town. It always has been held that the summers were so cool, particularly summer nights, that there was no need to supplement nature.
A few weeks ago Austin Haughey was coming from the head of the lake in a car. He overtook A. E. Cole on the lake road and sounded his horn but Mr. Cole did not turn out. Mr. Haughey then started to pass but when he came abreast of Mr. Cole, the latter turned and cut him out, threatening to force him from the grade. Mr. Cole pled guilty in court and was fined about $25. The case was the first of the kind in the county, and is likely to be the forerunner of others.
Extensive improvements, including a new cattle barn, bleachers and a re-arrangement of the seats in the lower part of the grand stand, will be discussed at the next meeting of the fair grounds committee.
75 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1947
Camp Wallowa located one mile above the head of Wallowa lake is to become the official council summer camp for Boy Scouts. At a ceremony to be held at the camp, PP&L will transfer the deed to 98 acres to the Blue Mountain council.
Mr. and Mrs. George Patek, who recently purchased the Abrahamson place at the end of the Tucker-Down road on upper Prairie creek, are planning to convert the premises into a dude ranch.
The harvesting of the green pea crop in Wallowa county is now in full swing. Peas on the Dobbin farm were harvested last week and the week the viners have been going on the Searles farm and the Coverdale place on the Slope.
50 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1972
Charlie Tippett of Lostine has been named grand marshal for the big CJD parade in Joseph. Charlie was born in Enterprise in 1892 and has been a life-long resident of the county, a stockgrower and rancher all his life.
The Friday evening contest of the 2-day fiddler contest was for Wallowa County residents only and the three winners were: Lester Kiesecker, first place; J. C. Gentle, second place; and Don Foster, third place. Each player was required to play a waltz, a hoedown, and a tune of his choice. All tunes had to be at least 50 years old.
The Alpine Meadows Lady Golfers just finished a Best-Ball Tournament. Winners were Gary Roberts and Barbara Gates, with June Halverson and Pat Noland as runners-up.
25 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1997
The local Nez Perce Trails Interpretive Center received a $55,000 check during the Wallowa pow wow, which represents part of a matching grant to be used to purchase land at Wallowa, develop a permanent Wallowa Band campground and pow wow grounds and establish a Nez Perce cultural center.
Dick Quinn of Enterprise and Pat Reynolds of Spanaway, Wash. were the winners of the sole survivor round of the 36th annual Enterprise Elks Invitational Golf Tournament.
CJD Parade Grand Marshal Ted Grote is a past president of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce, past mayor of Joseph and former chairman of the Joseph school board.
