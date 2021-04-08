100 years ago
April 7, 1921
In their efforts to get greater use from the water falls in the form of snow and rain in the high mountains, associated ditch companies have constructed a dam at the foot of Wallowa lake. This will raise the level of the lake nearly 18 feet, and hence will submerge some of the low lands at the head, including part of that owned by Prof. Anderson of Walla Walla. The ditch companies started condemnation proceedings before erecting the new dam, and the case is now on trial in the federal court.
H.D. “Doc” Tallman has disposed of his interest in the Pioneer barber shop to T.H. Branshaw of La Grande. “Doc” is one of the popular barbers of the town and has many good friends and customers who are sorry to see him leave.
Newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hogan, who have gone to housekeeping on West Greenwood street, were given an aluminum shower by their friends. Some nice aluminum ware was presented to the couple.
75 years ago
April 4, 1946
Early homesteader Harvey Ernest Whitmore was born February 1872 in Iowa and came to Union County with his parents in 1879. The family moved to what was later to become Wallowa County, in 1881. He later took a homestead in the Leap country where he raised fine Clydesdale horses for many years. He passed away in Enterprise on March 30, 1946.
As an especially virulent type of small pox has been brought to this country ships from foreign countries, the Oregon state board of health has ordered mass vaccinations. Free vaccine has been sent to Dr. Kettle, county health officer, and is available to adults at his office any day. School children will be vaccinated at their schools and pre-school children are to go to their family physicians.
50 years ago
April 8, 1971
Twenty Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep have found a new home in Wallowa county. They were released at the mouth of Short Creek, above Hells Canyon dam. Large bands of bighorns roamed the county at one time. However, none have been seen here for many years. The specie which was transplanted here from Canada is the same specie which is native to the county.
Several organizations in the county are collecting Betty Crocker coupons toward the acquisition of a portable kidney machine. There is a collection box at M. Crow store and everyone is urged to cooperate in this very worthwhile project.
Kenneth, Roberta and Max Moffit went to Portland on Friday to pick up a forty passenger General Motors Co. coach.
25 years ago
April 4, 1996
A 44-year-old woman, Faith Shob, died in a fire that broke out at the Alpine Village apartments located on Residence Street in Enterprise. It was the first fire related fatality in Enterprise in more than 30 years. The cause of the fire was a can of cigarette butts which ignited the carpet in Shob’s second story apartment.
Developer Arnold J. Frederick still intends to break ground this spring on a $15 million motel-condominium-convention center-retirement home complex on view property east of the USFS buildings overlooking Enterprise.
Aneliese Johnson and Diane McFetridge, both juniors at EHS, were among the top placers in the 4th Annual Top Gun Challenge Individual Shooting Tournament and 3-Point Contest held last weekend at Enterprise High.
