100 years ago
Dec. 22, 1921
Wanted: A double bass player, and a bass drum player. Any person who can play either of these instruments, or who thinks he can, is invited to call J. D. Haines, director of the Enterprise Philharmonic orchestra, not later than Jan. 1.
Frank Hambelton and Robert MacKensie were called to Lostine to repair the electric system over on the Lewis hill. There was a live wire down on the rocks and burning into the rock until it was forming bubbles of glowing molten glass. The lights in Lostine did not go out but were too dim to use.
Drivers of cars are cautioned to buy their 1922 tags before the first of the year. The sheriff is directed to make arrests and the district attorney will prosecute any person without a new license.
75 years ago
Dec. 26, 1946
Personnel at the court house presented R. V. Chrisman with a Sheaffer Lifetime desk pen set. He retires as district attorney January 6 to be succeeded by Keith Wilson.
An estimated 800 to 1,000 persons visited the new display rooms of the Joseph Sales Co. at Joseph when the company held Open House.
The 2 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Kerner Hovde fell down the chimney a few weeks ago and had to be fished out. A ladder was left standing by the house and he climbed it to the roof and fell down the chimney. There was no fire in it, so he wasn’t injured much, but got a little dirty.
Bill Wergen is sailing around the community in a new two-tone Oldsmobile Eight.
50 years ago
Dec. 23, 1971
The winners in the final drawing held by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce were Susan Wagner, John McCready, Jean Puderbaugh, Wayne Isaacson and Henry Rogers.
One of the stops made Saturday by Santa Claus during his visit to Enterprise was to visit the senior citizen residents at Pioneer Guest Home (Enterprise Hotel). Santa had boxes of goodies to deliver to the guests there and to the residents of the Wallowa County Nursing Home.
25 years ago
Dec. 19, 1996
A Century Farm award was presented to the James B. Nobles family for continuously owning and operating their family farm for over 100 years in Wallowa County. They are the 12th county farm so designated.
Betty Cornwell of Enterprise, who had her first poem printed at age 12, has just published her fourth book of poetry, “Sprinkle With Stars”.
Matt Marmor received the Wallowa County Search and Rescue’s Man of the Year award this week.
The new 13,000 sq ft bank building being constructed in Joseph for the Bank of Wallowa County is continuing close to schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.