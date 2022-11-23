100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1922
John Rhyner had a narrow escape when driving over the new roadway between Enterprise and Lostine. A dead tree standing near the road snapped and fell upon his car at the exact second he passed, badly damaging the top, steering gear and windshield of his automobile.
Low water in the Minam River caused the shutdown of the sawmill at Minam last week, but the planer is running still. There are a million feet of logs in the pond ready to be sawed.
By the decisive score of 55 to 0, Enterprise High School was beaten last Saturday by Elgin.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1947
A report from the bee honey crop of Emil Pfister, who had several hives on Alder Slope this season as well as in other sections of Wallowa County, indicates that he got 11 tons of honey and it is of the best grade.
Darrell Bennett, 23, and Charles Turner, 41, are being held in the Wallowa County Jail charged with the theft of approximately $200 from Coyle’s Café last week.
Current interest in freezing as a means of preserving fresh foods has been bringing crowds daily to the Joseph Sales Co., where the new International Harvester freezer is on display.
Coach James O’Connor’s Savages were out 34 strong for basketball practice this week. So far none of the material looks too promising.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1972
Elected to lead the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce through the next year was John Ellis, president; Jack Adams, vice president; and Helen Ellis, secretary-treasurer.
Wallowa County Shriners joined a number of other Shrine Clubs throughout this region for their annual trek with food for the Shriners Crippled Children’s Hospital in Portland. The caravan of 84 vehicles carried about 50,000 pounds of food.
The Eagle Cap Wilderness was expanded by 72,420 acres when President Nixon signed the bill for its expansion last month. The size of the wilderness has been increased to 239,775 acres, the largest in Oregon.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1997
The “Tam Ka Liks Celebration of Wallowa” officially became the new name of the 7-year old Wallowa Band Nez Perce Pow Wow and Friendship Feast at a historic meeting of event organizers.
The second annual “Healthy Futures” dinner auction was a huge success with 200 people attending. Approximately $20,000 was raised toward housing for Oregon Health & Science University family medicine residents training in Wallowa County and a CAT scan for Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
After 44 years in the employ of the city of Enterprise, 62-year-old Dawson Neil is going to retire. For the last three dozen or so years he has been the director of the Enterprise Public Works Department.
