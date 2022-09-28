100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1922
William Wesley White died early this morning at his home on Alder Slope. He ranked as the oldest pioneer of Wallowa County. He had lived in the county for more than 50 years and was an authority on everything connected with early history.
The Alder School now has 42 pupils under A.D. Hulburd, the teacher. It looks as if two teachers will be necessary again, as Alder Slope is gradually filling up with small farms. The other district where children are numerous is the original Promise district. Last year the total enrollment was 45, and attendance was excellent.
Tom Dixon of the Enterprise Service station reports that last Saturday was the busiest day for his service station during 1922. Among other things he sold eight sets of automobile tires.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1947
A grass and timber fire started by sparks from the train was brought under control by the first working shift last week. The fire was located four miles below Minam on the Wallowa River, and burned about 175 acres.
Tuffy Harvey, herder for Louis Audet, has been paid a $25 reward by the Wallowa County Stockgrowers for his part in the apprehension of two men who stole lambs from the Audet herd.
Well over a third of a million dollars worth of new building construction is now underway in this community. The acute housing shortage tends to obscure the fact that one of the largest building booms in the history of the county is in progress.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1972
Work is progressing well on the construction of the new Joseph Ranger District forest offices, being built across the highway from the Mountain View Motel between Enterprise and Joseph.
Wallowa County is a poverty-stricken area, according to figures released by the Eastern Oregon Community Development Council. Using figures from information released by the Census Bureau, the study shows that 976 county people are living in poverty. This represents nearly one-sixth of the county population.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 3-year-old Troy lad and injured his father quite severely. Willard Mallory was killed instantly and his father, Douglas Mallory, was injured when a farm pickup that Mallory was working on rolled over them.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1997
With an eye to the future, the Joseph business community has rallied around a city enhancement plan even though it will mean money out of its own pocket. The city will raise about $12,000 a year from Main Street businesses for the next five years for city beautification.
The Wolfe Ranch, located midway between Wallowa and Lostine, will observe its new official status of being Wallowa County’s newest Century Farm this weekend.
Devon Grace of Enterprise High was the top runner in the Weston-McEwen cross-country meet in Athena, running the course in a fast 16:27 time. His effort helped the team to a 36-point team victory.
