100 years ago
Sept. 15, 1921
The whistle on the East Oregon mill, which has regulated business and household affairs in Enterprise for several years, has become so erratic and irregular that the town feels quite unsettled. For some time the plant has been operating unusual shifts, hence there are men starting and quitting work at almost any hour of the day or night.
In a collision on the new highway about a mile from Enterprise, the Chevrolet car driven by Frank Melotte Jr. was badly damaged when he bumped almost head-on into a heavy truck loaded with gravel. The contractors have warned the public that the road was not open for use, so the truck driver was in the middle of the grade. Nobody was injured.
Jack Tippett of the Chesnimnus Cattle and Horse association has issued a challenge to the other associations: “We are going to capture all the prizes at the county fair. Our members will win in the calf roping, our string will be first in the relay, our riders will beat all others in the cowboys’ bucking contests and wild horse race”.
75 years ago
Sept. 19, 1946
One of the most ambitious home construction projects conceived in years is being planned at the north end of Wallowa Lake. The plan calls for subdividing most of the hillside fronting the lake into large lots upon which some dozen or more substantial homes are already planned.
All men are reminded that the fair committee would like to have them blossom out in their western outfits starting tomorrow and continuing through until the end of the fair.
Edna Mae Allard of Joseph High School has been chosen to reign as queen of the 1946 Wallowa County Fair. Candidates chosen by the other high schools who will serve as princesses are Blanche Lermeny of Enterprise High School, Betty Holloran of Wallowa High School, Sarah Tucker of Flora High School, and Charlotte Frazier of Lostine High School.
Earl Glenn Sherod, of Wallowa High School, fractured his leg while practicing football last week.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1971
Burglars broke into the City Pharmacy at Wallowa, stealing a large amount of merchandise and a small amount of cash. The burglary was discovered by owner Vern Mason when he went to work on Tuesday morning.
The gondola lift from Wallowa Lake to the top of Mt. Howard is going to keep operating as long as weather permits. Thus far in the season over 28,000 people have ridden the gondolas, according to manager Rene Thoeni.
For the past couple of years the Eagle’s Club (Lettermen) of Joseph High School has been cutting wood on weekends and doing other odd jobs to raise money for a piece of equipment for the athletic department. It all culminated this summer with the purchase of an 8 mm camera and projector. All of the home football and basketball games will be filmed and then studied by the coaches and players.
25 years ago
Sept. 12, 1996
In poor shape and the subject of a number of airport studies over the past dozen years, the Joseph State Airport finally saw its runway extended, widened and resurfaced this summer in a $1.5 million project.
Eight motorcycle riders from Wallowa County traveled together for the Parade of Bears parade in La Grande. Each took a teddy bear or stuffed animal to donate for a needy child’s Christmas. Taking part in the bear parade were: Dick Cross, Bud Rayburn, Ron Jett, Dave Miller, Ken Miller, Bill Stone, Wolfgang Mosier and Carl Lincoln.
The Imnaha two-room school opened on Aug. 28 with the same teachers as last year — Char Williams for the upper grades and Blake Carlson in the lower grades. Total enrollment is 19, with 6 of those being kindergarteners. Pam Royes is the part-time teacher’s assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.