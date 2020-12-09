100 years ago
Dec. 9, 1920
Growth in Enterprise has been substantial. Main street has been built up for nearly a block beyond the old limit on the east, and on the west a full block of new brick business buildings have been erected. On the corner is the Gotter Hotel, then W.B. Hawkins furniture store, the Model bakery, the Mountain Meat company, Gotter & Company’s implement office and warehouse, and Dr. S.D. Taylor’s hospital. Nothing more pretentious than a small shack stood four years ago in this block.
A new store was opened last Saturday in the Main street building east of Keltner & Skaggs’ hardware store. A stock of clothing and men’s furnishing goods has been put in. The other half of the store will be devoted to the grocery business.
To provide more funds for improvement of the city cemetery, the Enterprise Women’s club will give a masquerade ball in the opera house New Year’s eve.
75 years ago
Dec. 6, 1945
The construction of a new $95,000 federal building in Enterprise in the near future is a distinct possibility. Congress has appropriated the funds and placed Enterprise on the approved list for such a building.
Donnell McKenzie, 22, of Wallowa was killed instantly at the bridge over the Lostine river below Lostine when a car in which he was riding went over the embankment.
Members of the Wallowa Assembly of God church are working on the basement and rock part of the new church building during the nice fall weather. A new church building and parsonage will greatly improve the looks of the street.
50 years ago
Dec. 10, 1970
Melvin Gekeler, a Wallowa area rancher, was killed and his son, Barry, was very critically injured when the flatbed truck in which they were riding was struck by a Union Pacific freight train. The accident occurred at a private railroad crossing on a ranch about a mile east of Wallowa.
Death of a Wallowa county hunter who contracted bubonic plague after eating a cottontail rabbit was reported last week to Dr. B. R. Sharff, Wallowa County Health Officer.
Winners of the first Christmas season drawing sponsored by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce were Vernon McMillan, Irene McKinney, Robert Zollman, Mrs. Landy Ward, Betty Young and Don Swart.
Winds estimated at over 50 miles per hour caused considerable damage throughout the county. There were many instances of power and telephone outages, impassable roads and highways due to the winds or snowdrifts, lost windows or roofs and some people were slightly injured due to being toppled as they walked along slick sidewalks and streets.
25 years ago
Dec. 7, 1995
Last week Wallowa County Clerk Charlotte McIver and two members of the county certification/counting boards, Rita Aschenbrenner and Tera Elliott, tested the automatic ballot counting machines used in Tuesday’s election. This was the third county election for which the machines were used.
Chuck Gavin of Enterprise was recently honored as a “Diamond Pioneer” by the Oregon State University College of Agricultural Science in Corvallis.
E.H. Van Blaricom discovered a giant white pine at an elevation of almost 8,000 feet in the Wallowas. It has since been declared by the Oregon Dept. of Forestry as the largest of its species in the state. The mammoth tree is just one inch shy of six feet in diameter and is 72 feet tall.
