In Enterprise, the improvement of pavement has been so revolutionary that it is hard to realize that the town had to put up with slop, mud and dust in other years. It is the greatest forward step ever taken by the town.
The Chico stage now consists of a packhorse led behind Tom Jacobs’ saddle horse. Part of the mail is carried in large saddle bags on the saddle horse and the remainder, with such freight as can be handled, goes on the pack animal. Due to snow and mud, the Chico road is impassible for either wheels or sled.
J. S. Kay has purchased the B. E. Duncan store at Lostine. The stock consists of groceries and dry goods, and has enjoyed a good patronage.
75 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1947
Memories of pioneer days in Wallowa county were stirred this week when workmen began tearing down the old Alder church which was erected on the Slope in the 1870s. It is believed that the Alder church was the oldest church in the county. Alder was a community before the town of Enterprise was founded and the Alder church was the community church for many years.
Mrs. Irene Wiggins and son Bob arrived to start preparing the Wallowa lake lodge for the 1947 season. Several new cabins are to be built on the lodge grounds this year.
50 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1972
Tryouts for the Chief Joseph Days court were held at the show barn at the county fairgrounds last week. The three young women chosen to the court are Joni Birkmaier, EHS; Sherrie Storie, JHS; and Christi Kiser, JHS.
Enterprise FFA members brought home first prize in the parliamentary contest at the state FFA convention held in Pendleton. Members of the team are Kirk Makin, Jonel Ricker, David Yost, Tom Wells, Bob Stangel, David McFetridge, and Pete Beaudoin.
There have been several reports lately of “strange happenings” in the mountains to the south of Wallowa Valley. A number of people in the past two weeks have seen some unexplained lights doing some rather odd things.
25 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1997
Idaho Northern & Pacific railroad has received preliminary approval to abandon 60 miles of railroad line from Elgin to Joseph. Wallowa Forest Products has hired a Chicago law firm in an attempt to stop the abandonment which would eliminate rail service in Wallowa County.
Joseph High School student Heath Curtiss, 17, was elected president of the 5,000-member Oregon FFA organization.
Aneliese Johnson, Enterprise High School, has been named Oregon Class 2A Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 1996-97.
