An indictment charging George Enyart with first degree murder was returned by the grand jury. Lawrence King died at Wallowa last week as the result of a blow inflicted by a rock on his right temple.
As the result of taking poison, Maggie Alice Carper, 14, died Monday evening at the home of her father, J. K. Carper in Promise. An investigation disclosed that the girl had been the victim of melancholia which led her to take the poison with probable intent to end her life.
E.J. Conkelman is installing a radio receiving set, powerful enough to listen in on broadcasting as far away as Los Angeles and Denver. Mr. Conkelman found that his aerial was too short so received permission to use the top of the Enterprise hotel for one end of the line.
75 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1947
The Tiny Tot shop on west Main street was formally opened for business this week.
Tickets on the new Ford car to be given away by the Enterprise chamber of commerce at the Wallowa county fair this summer are now on sale. The car, a super deluxe 5-passenger coupe, is on display. The Ford is being raffled off to help the chamber pay for the new football field.
50 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1972
Student body elections for the 1972-73 school year have been completed with Carol Rathbun (Joseph), Vin Searles (Enterprise) and Rod Riggs (Wallowa) selected as student body president of their schools.
Joyce Tippett bowled an amazing 630 series from scratch at the Elks Bowling Visitation at La Grande. She had games of 223, 233 and 174.
The 1972 “Father of the Year” for Wallowa County is Mr. Roy W. Daggett of Joseph, it was announced by the Wallowa County CowBelles, sponsor of the contest.
Jennifer Hawkins, from Flora, has won third place in the state for fifth graders entering a poster to the Oregon TB and Respiratory Disease Association urging people to stop smoking.
25 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1997
Annette Aschenbrenner of Enterprise was recently named manager of Pioneer Bank’s Enterprise branch.
Kati Ritter, a freshman at EHS, recently won the written “Business Principals and Procedures” contest at the state Future Business Leaders of America conference and earned the right to compete at the national FBLA conference.
A pencil drawing of an old woman by JHS sophomore Matt McDonal, earned the awards for both Best of Show and People’s Choice at last weekend’s Wallowa County Youth Arts Festival.
