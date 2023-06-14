100 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1923
• The Wallowa County Fair has been recognized by the Duroc-Jersey Breeders’ Association, which has offered a trophy for the four best pigs farrowed after March 1, 1923, and exhibited at the fair. The offer was made as a result of efforts of W.H. Kirkman, who grows the red hogs. He learned that the association has offered handsome cash prizes at various fairs, including that at Lewiston. Kirkman wrote the association to say that more red hogs were exhibited at the Wallowa County Fair than at Lewiston and so the Wallowa County event should receive recognition. No more money was available but the association promptly offered the trophies.
• At the students’ contest at the Union Stock Show last week, three Enterprise boys won honor for them and their school. The boys were Guy Craig, MacDonald Lockwood and Earl Burnett. In the educational competition, Lockwood was first. In driving Burnett took all honors. In riding the completion was close between Ontario and Enterprise, represented by Craig, and the award was made at last to Ontario with mention of Craig. The Enterprise team took third in the stock-judging contest.
75 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1948
• More than 100 representatives from the chambers of commerce at Lewiston, Clarkston, Walla Walla, La Grande, Joseph, Enterprise and Lostine attended a meeting at the Wallowa Lake Lodge last Friday called to discuss plans for the celebration of the opening of the Chief Joseph Trail from Wallowa County to Lewiston. The group voted to plan for a celebration at the Grande Ronde River bridge on Aug. 28, by which date it is expected that the road on the Oregon side will be fully graded and graveled and the road in fair condition for travel. A large Greyhound bus carrying most of the Lewiston delegation to the meeting mired down in the mud between the Flora Junction and the top of the canyon and was held up for several hours until it could be pulled out by a tractor.
• Wallowa County offices are now operating on daylight saving time, which also is in effect in Enterprise and Wallowa. Joseph has elected to remain on standard time for the present, the Lewiston stage is operating on standard time.
50 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1973
• The Wallowa County Court has told planners that it’s interested in a plan for disposal of sewage at Wallowa Lake that involves all the residential areas around the lake. A great number of undeveloped lots at the lake could be developed if suitable sewer facilities were available. To allow development of these lot these lots without sewer facilities would lead to a lot of septic tanks and eventually to a situation as bad or worse than the one now at the head of the lake.
• The Wallowa County Stockgrowers will hold their annual grass tour on Saturday, June 16. It will begin with breakfast served by the Wallowa County Jaycees at Cloverleaf Hall, beginning at 7 a.m. The tour will leave the Cloverleaf Hall at 8:30 a.m. The group will proceed to the Imnaha area, making a stop at the Lighting Creek Ranch to view the Indian paintings, then proceeding downriver with stops below Fence Creek and at School Flat on the DuPratt Ranch. Lunch will be served at Coral Creek.
25 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1998
• April 22 found a group of students from the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Elementary School heading for Washington, D.C. Once on the East Coast, the pace was nonstop for the next five days. The students visited with Oregon U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith, who answered questions and provided passes to the Senate chamber. Sites visited in Washington D. C. included the Capitol building, the Jefferson Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the Korean and Vietnam memorials, the Washington Monument, the Smithsonian, Ford’s Theater, the National Archives, Arlington National Cemetery and the White House.
• Seventy-eight youngsters signed up for a Free Fishing Day at Marr Pond in Enterprise June 6. Hosted by Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and local merchants, the fishing clinic celebrating National Fishing Week was considered “a great success.”
