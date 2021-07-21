100 years ago
July 21, 1921
Farm labor is scarce in the county. With haying under way in the valley, the farmers are not able to get enough men to do their work. For some weeks the farmers have been combing the towns for idle men, and now no idle men remain. The county agent, C. L. Jamison, has been bringing in all the farm workers he could find. Upwards of 25 men have come in, but this does not relieve the situation.
A woman’s rest room, particularly for the convenience of visitors from the country, has been fitted up in the north room on the first floor of the Carnegie library in Enterprise. This has been talked of for two or three years and a start was made once, but it’s now a reality.
While moving a hay derrick from one field to another on upper Prairie creek, C. B. Saylor was instantly killed when he was struck by a guy wire of the derrick which had come in contact with a power wire of the Enterprise Electric company.
75 years ago
July 25, 1946
A party of nine persons have made plans to go down the Snake to Lewiston next month. They plan to leave from either Weiser or Huntington on August 6 and arrive at Lewiston on August 16. Their boats are six feet long and 20 inches deep and similar to the ones that made the trip through the canyon in 1939.
Chuck Oswald has received a PUC permit to operate a passenger stage to and from Hat Point and plans regular trips over this scenic route to the brink of the Snake river canyon in the near future. It is expected that this trip will become quite popular.
Twenty-six individuals lived in Troy in pre-war times and now unofficial count shows it to be more than 100, up 400 percent. Location of a large sawmill there is credited with being responsible for some of the growth. Road improvement and location of two smaller sawmills in that vicinity are expected to increase the population even more.
50 years ago
July 22, 1971
Grand Marshal of the CJD big parade will be A. L. Duckett, one of Wallowa County’s old timers and a favorite with all who know him. Duckett, for many years a resident of Imnaha, is one of the old stage drivers of many years ago. Back in the 1920’s he drove stage between Imnaha and Enterprise, making the trip in 8 to 9 hours.
The first settlers arrived in Wallowa valley during June 1871, and descendants of some of these pioneer settlers are still residents of this area. At that time, a century ago, the valley was still part of Union County. Wallowa county proper was born in 1887 when it separated from Union county.
In the twenty-six years since the first Chief Joseph Days was held atop the East moraine of Wallowa Lake there have been a lot of queens and courts for the celebration. In all there have been 87 girls chosen to the courts — 19 courts consisting of 3 members, twice there have been five girls on the court and five times there have been 4 members of the court.
25 years ago
July 18, 1996
Teah Jones of Lostine was named Miss Rodeo Oregon 1997 after five days of competition at Prineville in 105 degree heat. She expects to make an appearance at most of Oregon’s rodeos next year and have speaking engagements at schools.
Fred Bell Jr. of La Grande and Jim Clegg of Enterprise were the winning team last Sunday in the Sole Survivor round of the 35th annual Elks Golf Tournament at Alpine Meadows in Enterprise. In the second flight, Russ Ruonavaara of Joseph was the low net winner with a 134.
Long-time business owners Pat and Mae McGinnis were honored as grand marshals at Enterprise’s annual Crazy Daze parade.
Not liking the Soroptimists would be like not liking Grandma. The local group has been active for 49 years and the Thrift Shop for 38. Currently there are some 35 members. Four busy Soroptimist women run the Thrift Shop. The four are Marjorie Martin, Mabel Osborn, Alice Lessman and Barbara Hilde.
