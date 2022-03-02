100 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1922
38 farmers started the Promise grange Feb. 24. Ula Poulson was elected master, Emeline McDonald, lecturer, and Mrs. Marshal Fleshman, secretary.
In making the trip here from Wenatchee, Wash., W. O. Sparks had to buy 6 railroad tickets and had to change cars 5 times. He left Wenatchee on Tuesday and arrived in Enterprise on Friday.
In 1921, the Mutual Creamery station in Enterprise took in 54,629 pounds of butter fat, for which it paid $18,796. J. W. Lay is installing a Mutual creamery station at Joseph.
75 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1947
The oldest business in Enterprise (except the Chieftain) was terminated this week when Mrs. Byram Mayfield sold the stock and fixtures of the Mayfield Drug store to C. E. Bingham. The drug store will be known as the Economy Drug store.
The Enterprise hospital is now the Wallowa County hospital, the county having taken over title and management on March 1. Three nurses are now on duty, along with four nurses’ aides.
Mack Birkmaier was elected president of the Enterprise chapter FFA Monday. Other officers elected include Dale Evans, Dick Rawlinson, Earl Falconer, Jim Stubblefield and Berton Bailey.
50 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1972
Bobb Lewis of Wallowa High School and Mike Reynolds of Enterprise High School were selected to compete in the annual East-West Shrine Football Game to be held in August.
Although she was born four years ago, Bonnie Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David “Butch” Smith of Joseph, celebrated her first birthday. She was born at Wallowa Memorial Hospital on February 29, 1968.
Lon Andrade won first place in his weight division at the state championship wrestling match in Corvallis last Saturday, leading the Savage team to a second place in state competition.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1997
Rumors have been flying around the county that the Enterprise City Pool will close this summer because of budget problems. City administrator Michelle Young says the city will have to make a $55,000-$60,000 cut in the budget, mostly in the areas of overhead, library, and parks and pool.
Amid tight security around the Wallowa County courthouse, Ronald Lewis Edgemon entered pleas of innocent to two charges of aggravated murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Edward Nobles and Kevin Miller.
Joseph Mayor Shelley Curtiss will officially open the Joseph center of the Boys and Girls Club of Wallowa County in a large room just off Main Street. Director Bob Teter invites the public to an open house following the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.