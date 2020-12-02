100 years ago
Dec. 2, 1920
The home of Hafer Brothers in Eden was burned last week, causing a total loss. The fire started from the kitchen stove and got under such headway before it was discovered that nothing could be saved.
In the 64 schools now being maintained in Wallowa county districts, the average salary paid to teachers, not counting superintendents, is $123.73 a month. There are 118 teachers.
The Enterprise high school football team emerged victorious from the hardest fought game of the season on Thanksgiving day when it defeated Wallowa, 20 to 14. The result was in doubt until the last five minutes of play when Ted Tippett, fullback, caught the ball and carried it thru the entire field of players and over the goal line.
75 years ago
Nov. 29, 1945
The Bowman-Hicks Lumber Co. in Wallowa has sold out to a company headed by J. Herbert Bate with offices in New York.
At the regular meeting of Chief Joseph post No. 18 American Legion, 22 world war 2 veterans, including two women, were initiated into the post. The women initiates were Elizabeth White and Mary Alice Cook of the army nurse corps.
The junior Red Cross composed of the school children in the county shipped this week to San Francisco 90 Christmas gift boxes, which will be sent to children in foreign lands.
Robert Shuman arrived home Tuesday from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where he received his discharge. He had been in the service three years in the ETO with the air corps and the 3rd army. He was attached to the 81st mortar battalion.
50 years ago
Dec. 3, 1970
The Wallowa Cougars volleyball team again proved their outstanding ability as they overpowered the Burnt River Bulls to firmly grasp the district championship. Coach Judy Conner led the Cougars to win two out of three games.
The Christmas Promotion committee of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce has outlined the activities of the Chamber for the coming Christmas season. According to chairman Jerry Weaver, there will be 20 cash prize drawings in amounts ranging from $5 to $50.
Coach Page Dulaney of Wallowa will be fielding one of the tallest teams in Wapiti League play this year when Wallowa opens its basketball season. Seven of the Cougar players hit the ruler at the six foot marker or higher. Tallest of the players is Brice Neal and Brian Sines, both at 6’4”.
25 years ago
Nov. 30, 1995
Noel Fortenberry, an Enterprise kindergarten student, died in a tragic home accident when she hung herself on a dog choke chain collar while playing in her closet.
The Wallowa County Community Services and Health Center currently under construction adjacent to the Cloverleaf Hall will be open for business early next year, according to Public Works director Randy Strohm.
39 walkers took place in the after Thanksgiving charity walk from Bank of Wallowa County to the foot of Wallowa Lake and back. According to Dave and Lee Manuel, who came up with the idea of the walk, a special account has been set up for the money raised.
The Wallowa Cougars, defending Oregon Class 1A basketball champions, pick up the action this season under Ron Lathrop, who replaces Greg Oveson as head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.