100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 2022
Nathan Halsey was instantly killed last week when in Rail canyon after a load of posts. It is believed that he had got his load on his sled and had climbed on the front end of it when he slipped and fell to the ground in front of the runners, and under the heels of his horses.
Daniel Boyd and his family have been in telephone conversation with family in Massachusetts. He finds that the lowest rates are between midnight and 4:30 a.m. The charge for a call to a particular person is $14.65 for three minutes. Three minutes is time enough for every member of the family to have a few words.
The 2-story log home of William Hansen, on Cottonwood creek, near Joseph creek, was burned a few days ago. The place is beyond telephone communication and there is little travel to and from it at this time of the year. Settlers on the creek get their mail by Snake river boat.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1947
The Glenn Trump house in Minam was utterly destroyed by fire early Monday. The contents were also lost. Mr. and Mrs. Trump had just recently sold their home in Enterprise and purchased the home in Minam.
Ed Tippett is now operating taxi service in Enterprise with headquarters at the Enterprise hotel. Don Reece is driving the taxi.
The county court is taking over the Enterprise hospital on March 1. A hospital board named by the court consists of the following members: Hilmer Johnson of Wallowa; Warner Crow of Lostine; M. J. Rutherford of Enterprise; George Peal of Joseph; and A. L. Duckett of Imnaha.
Ben Peal has purchased the Sheets hotel in Joseph.
50 YEARS AGO
Febr. 10, 1972
Darrell McFetridge of Enterprise was the third place winner in a state-wide contest to select the 1971 Outstanding Young Farmer. In the meantime, his younger brother, Larry, has been selected to receive the local award for 1972.
For the first time in several years Wallowa Lake is frozen from one end to the other with a sheet of ice several inches thick. Over the weekend a number of people enjoyed playing on the ice, including a Volkswagen driver who braved danger to cavort around on the ice.
Two new leaders were installed into the Mother Ortman Assembly of Rainbow Girls. Gail Aschenbrenner is the new incoming Worthy Adviser, and Sally Kooch is the incoming Mother Advisor.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1997
Lostine’s Teah Jones was crowned 1997 Miss Rodeo Oregon before a packed house of enthusiastic supporters in the Joseph Community Center Saturday night.
Award recipients at the annual Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce banquet were: Eve Slinker, Civic Leader; Gwen & Mark Thornburg, President’s Award; Mike Mahon, Timber Leader; Scott McClaran, Agriculture Leader; Liza Nichols, Unsung Hero; Terry Crenshaw, Education Leader; and Wallowa Forest Products, Business Leader Award (represented by Les Bridges and Gary Thebault).
The 1997 Chief Joseph Days Court — Dena Beach, Cammie Kuppinger and Aleena Holum — fulfilled the first traditional duty of their reign when they served as royal waitresses at the Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s annual Groundhog Day dinner.
