The old county high school is now the Enterprise hospital. Two acres of the site is involved in litigation, the Circuit Court having just decided that it has reverted to Frank A. Reavis, the original owner.
Muskrats are believed to have caused a break in the dyke holding the upper hatchery pond, letting out most of the water and a few of the salmon.
William B. Ault, son of Dr. and Mrs. C. A. Ault of Enterprise, has been given highest honors in his class which received diplomas last week at the United States naval academy. He was the head in scholarship, general efficiency and good conduct, as well as athletics.
75 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1947
The Wallowa County Farm Bureau has awarded two scholarships to 4-H summer school. The beef club scholarship went to Joan Crow of Lostine. The sheep scholarship was awarded to Ann Butterfield.
Warner Crow was elected first president of the Jaycees. Malcolm Dawson and Ermil Sater were elected to first and second vice-presidents, respectively.
Ed Quinn’s eyes are improving following what could have been a serious accident. His .22 gun blew up in his face and got gunpowder in his eyes.
Enterprise Taxi: Phone 3 day or nite, county wide service. Clebert C. Alford.
50 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1972
Cadet Bernie Stein, 21, son of Mrs. Anna Stein of Enterprise, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point yesterday. General William C. Westmoreland gave the graduation address.
The FFA Rodeo held in Joseph was a great success. Winners of the chicken catching contest held over the weekend were Karen Tippett, Brian Schmidt, Jodie Wilson, Briand Lombardi, Ed Goebel, Ted McGinnis and Tim Kiesecker.
The Vista Theater in Enterprise was burglarized and about $80 in change was stolen. There was about $800 in the office also, but it was not stolen.
25 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1997
Two dozen Nez Perce riders in full regalia will ride along the west rim of Joseph Creek canyon on Appaloosa horses next week in celebration of the return of their people to Wallowa County after a 120-year hiatus.
The Ponderosa Motel in Enterprise was extensively damaged by a fire on May 29. Enterprise Fire Dept. fought the fire which started in a bathroom heat lamp fixture and burned throughout the attic area.
On May 8 the Bank of Wallowa County, which was formed in 1955, underwent a name change and is now Community Bank.
