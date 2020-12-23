100 years ago
Dec. 23, 1920
Four small home-made stills used in making moonshine whisky have been brought to the court house in the last three weeks and are securely stored behind iron doors. They are the results of raids made by Sheriff F.D. Rinehart and deputies.
At the New Year’s eve masquerade ball to be given by the Enterprise Woman’s club in the opera house, a prize of $5 will be paid for the best sustained character.
In lieu of a community Christmas tree, this is an opportunity for the people of Enterprise to join in making Christmas a glad day for our own children and at the same time provide support for hundreds of helpless children in the war torn sections of Europe.
75 years ago
Dec. 20, 1945
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Ragin in Enterprise was totally destroyed by fire Thursday night while the Ragins were away from home. Efforts to ring the siren were fruitless as it was apparently not in working order, and difficulty was experienced in getting the members of the fire department located promptly. Mr. Ragin himself got the fire truck and drove it to the fire.
Jack Harmon called home stating that he had landed the day before and would report at Ft. Lewis. He arrived aboard the USS Oskaloosa. Jack has been overseas in the Philippines and Korea for 20 months.
An effort was being made last week to raise about $1,500 to repair and improve the Methodist church at Joseph. Contributions approximating this sum were made within a few hours. The Joseph Methodist church is a very substantial and attractive building. It was constructed about 30 years ago and the interior has fallen into a state of disrepair.
50 years ago
Dec. 24, 1970
No further reports have been received by the Chieftain concerning bubonic plague since the departure last week of the Oregon State Board of Health team.
The Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department rolled into downtown Enterprise about the time that the free show at the Vista Theater was out, and hundreds of eager youngsters were waiting for Santa Claus who made the final leg of his trip aboard a fire truck. Santa bore a striking resemblance to Fire Chief Willard Johnson.
Christmas will be a lot happier for about 75 needy families in Wallowa county as the result of the generosity of many individuals and organizations who have contributed time and money to provide baskets of toys and food. Delbert Quesenberry has been chairman of this project the last few years.
25 years ago
Dec. 21, 1995
D. R. “Don” Johnson announced that he has purchased the Rogge sawmill in Wallowa and will resume operation of the facilities, probably in March.
Wallowa Lake businessman Mike Hayward announced that he will run for Wallowa County commissioner in 1996.
Jim Stonebrink of Lostine was elected president of the Oregon Wheat Growers League.
Fern Witherrite, 70, is still going strong as a Wallowa County EMT. She was a founding member of the local EMT Association 30 years ago.
Some 300 children greeted Santa Claus in front of the OK Theatre following the matinee on Sunday.
