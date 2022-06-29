Crawford Hunter was found not guilty on charges of having elk meat in his possession. Witnesses testified in court that the meat was beef, and one piece was pork.
The only formal Fourth of July celebration in the county will be that at Flora, with sports and program and general good time. A considerable part of the people living in the valley expect to spend the Fourth at the head of the lake. Elgin is putting on a pretentious celebration with horse races and sports.
Another auto stage line between Joseph and La Grande is to be started by Klein and Smith of Enterprise. One car is a Hudson and the other a Willys.
75 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1947
Orren Foster has been moving his plumbing and heating merchandise into his new building next to the post office and will hold open house Saturday. The building is an attractive addition to Enterprise, particularly to the block facing the court house on River street.
The county court has eliminated six of the county’s 20 voting precincts by merging them with adjacent precincts. This will result in substantial savings in election costs by eliminating election officials and special printing costs.
The 200-acre ranch belonging to Raymond Abrahamson on upper Prairie creek has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. George Patex of Seattle. They plan to convert the place into a dude ranch.
50 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1972
An estimated 110,000 acres in Wallowa County are infested with grasshoppers. A vast spray program is expected to get underway during the next week or so. The northern part of the county will get the first spray. Most of the application will be done by a fleet of B-17’s dumping undiluted malathion, 8 oz. per acre.
Barbara Fredrick, daughter of Judge and Jessie Tippett, will hold an open house at her new gift shop, named “Tippi”, on the Hurricane Creek highway. Her works are presently being displayed in some of the finest galleries in California.
25 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1997
The bed races proved to be a major attraction at the first running of Summerfest, hosted by the Enterprise Merchants. First place went to R Pizza Parlor and second place to Stockman’s Tavern.
“Lucky”, a black lab owned by Brian and Tami Perren of Enterprise gave birth to 17 puppies Sunday. Her feat may tie the largest litter on record.
Former EHS track standout David Melville, Jr., maintained his lead over several veteran runners to emerge from a field of 79 contestants to win the Alder Slope 10K run Saturday.
