100 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1922
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows celebrated the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the order in North America last night at their lodge hall. The fine I.O.O.F. hall in Enterprise has ample quarters for the three local branches of the order: The I.O.O.F., the Rebekahs and Alpha Encampment.
The first jury on which women ever sat in Wallowa county, yesterday found Mrs. Estella Harris guilty of violation of the liquor law. The two women jurors were Mrs. George H. Holmes and Mrs. J. P. Sanders.
Seeking to provide for continual care of the cemetery, the city council and Enterprise Woman’s club are forming a cemetery association which is to look after the burial ground. Membership is solicited at a fee of a dollar a year.
75 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1947
40 people were present at the Wallowa FFA banquet. Present inventory of stock and equipment owned by boys in the FFA exceeds $10,000.
Nancy Coffin and Bob Rutherford, in competition with 522 Oregon students, won third and fifth places in the Pepsi-Cola scholarship contest. Nancy has just been named valedictorian at Enterprise High School.
This week marks the annual clean-up days in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa. All of the townspeople will turn out to clean up yards, vacant lots, alleys and streets and businesses will be closed in the afternoon.
50 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1972
Jin Frazier of Enterprise was selected by the Wallowa County Jaycees to receive the “Outstanding Jaycee of the Year” award.
Joni Birkmaier was crowned Queen of Chief Joseph Days following a full day of activities. Princesses of the court are Christy Kiser and Sherrie Storoe.
Tragedy struck on the Snake River when a young rancher, Gary Wilson, was involved in a boating accident and disappeared in the swift current of the river.
25 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1997
Dena Beach, a young woman from one of Wallowa County’s pioneer families of the rugged North End, became 1997 Chief Joseph Days Queen Saturday night. Ted Grote was named as 1997 CJD Grand Marshal.
Joseph’s superintendent of public works, Keith Waters, recently received the Eastern Oregon Region American Waterworks Association/PNPCA 1997 WWA Operator of the Year award.
The Thies family of Enterprise has purchased the Pizza Emporium, building and all, and renamed it R Pizza Shop. Leslie Thies, along with son Rick, is managing the family enterprise.
A second printing has already been ordered for the book “A Little Bit of Wisdom: Conversations With a Nez Perce Elder” by Horace Axtell and Margo Aragon.
