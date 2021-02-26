100 years ago
Feb. 24, 1921
The rear of the J.C. Penney store is undergoing some changes which will greatly facilitate the handling of their ever growing trade. New shelving is being put in for the shoe department which will allow more room for the ladies’ clothing department.
A wage scale has been adopted by the Wallowa county farm bureau. It is considerably lower than last year but the products of the farms and ranches have decreased in value so much that it is impossible for farm owners to employ any help. The scale is as follows: Common farm laborer, $40/month and board; Cooks, $30/month and board; Married men, $70 where house is furnished; Sheepherders, $60/month and board; Camp tenders, $70/month and board.
Selected items from the Model Bakery Restaurant dinner menu: Plain steak, .35 cents; Rib steak, .40 cents; Porter house steak, .75 cents. Beverage and side dishes included with all orders.
75 years ago
Feb. 21, 1946
A deputy federal income tax collector will be at the court house to assist Wallowa county residents in making out their federal income tax returns.
Mrs. Herb Haun recently received a picture of her brother, Pvt. Merle Marks, with Pvt. Keith Searles and Pvt. Bob Denny. The boys were all stationed in Tokyo. Merle has been suffering from arthritis in his hands and feet and has had difficulty in even writing home.
Work has started at Troy on the construction of a new sawmill which will have an estimated capacity of 60,000 board feet daily. The mill owners and the residents of Troy, to whom the mill means a good deal, are hopeful that Wallowa county will improve the road connecting Troy with the Lewiston highway.
The committee for the Victory clothing collection for overseas relief advise that the drive is now over. The response was very generous and approximately two tons of garments, mostly of very good quality, are now being packed and prepared for shipment.
50 years ago
Feb. 25, 1971
Cadet Neil J. Morse. Son of Mr. and Mrs. Neil E. Morse, Enterprise, has been named an element sergeant with the rank of cadet staff sergeant at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. Cadet Morse graduated in 1969 from EHS.
The Enterprise Elks Lodge has awarded scholarships to four Wallowa County seniors: Kathy Gentle, Wallowa; William Bagley, Joseph; Mona Kay Williamson, Joseph; and Jack Crow, Wallowa.
Another business venture which has met with almost instant success is a dress shop at Lostine which is being promoted by Irene Barklow and Geneva McArtor of the Fabric Shop
‘Enchantments from Wallowa’.
25 years ago
Feb. 22, 1996
Director of Public Works Randy Strohm estimates that Wallowa County roads sustained $3.5 million in damages from heavy flooding Feb 6-8. The damage came in the northern part of the county, mostly in the Troy area.
Gerald Perren presented the Paul Harris Fellow award to Wallowa County philanthropist Erna Ratcliff during a recent meeting of the Wallowa County Rotary Club. It is the highest award conferred upon citizens by the organization.
The Wallowa County Chieftain announced this week that it has launched a new online version of the newspaper on the information superhighway. This culminates almost two years of research and development by placing a 110-page “web site” on the World Wide Web.
The Voice of Democracy winners are Bridget Brown, EHS; Heath Curtiss, JHS; and David Temple, WHS. Each student received $100 from the VFW post and auxiliary. Bridge Brown went on to place third at district.
