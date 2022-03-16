100 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1922
Playing against luck and Joseph, the Enterprise high school basketball team went down to defeat Saturday in the best game ever seen on the local scene by the score of 29 to 28. Joseph now holds the district title and goes on to the state playoffs.
In honor of their winning basketball team, Joseph gave a big community dinner at Roup’s hall which was attended by about 500 people. Joseph is justly proud for they won in a fair race by good, clean sportsmanship.
A handsome white porcelain drinking fountain has been installed in the Enterprise State bank, for the benefit of patrons and employees. It was donated by A. R. Thompson as the tribute of a satisfied customer.
75 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1947
Salaries for Enterprise teachers were set ranging from $1900 for a beginner teacher to $2300 for the grades, and from $2600 to $4000 in the high school.
The state police are investigating what appears to have been an explosion at the Canyon View lodge on the Flora highway. A muffled explosion was heard about 3 o’clock in the morning followed by a crash and a tremor through the house. The damage indicates that a charge of dynamite may have been placed against the foundation.
Work is now underway by the Joseph chamber of commerce to build a rodeo ground and football field between the railroad and the Hurricane creek highway west of town. Bleachers with a 5,000 capacity will be erected in the arena. The arena will serve as a football field as well as a rodeo ground. No track is planned at the present time.
50 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1972
Johnny V. Raines of Wallowa was awarded the coveted Navy Achievement Medal in a ceremony conducted at his home last Wednesday. On hand to make the presentation was Chief Warrant Officer Virgil Freeburg of the U. S. Naval Reserve.
Six young men from Enterprise were taken into custody and charged with drug law violations. Sheriff John Duckworth and his deputies made a raid at the Albert Lewis, Jr. home about 4:30 am. They confiscated a bag of marijuana, a small bag of amphetamine and amphetamine pills.
13 restaurants in the county will join in a Coffee Day on Friday for the benefit of the Easter Seal Society, according to chairman Oleta Neil. For one dollar you can buy a Buck-A-Cup button and receive all the free coffee you can drink.
25 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1997
John Arbogast, 25, is convalescing at home in Joseph with a broken ankle and after-effects of a head injury. The cab of his log truck was crushed by a load of logs which fell from another truck trailer and he was trapped for about an hour before being extricated by the Jaws of Life volunteers from Wallowa.
Half in jest, Joseph wrestling coach Randy Price two weeks ago told his team he would shave his head if they placed in the top six at State. The Eagles, who placed sixth, took it seriously. Dave Vernam was the barber.
The newest deputy of the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Fred Steen, is a man who enjoys raising cattle and horses, the outdoors and his family. Steen took the place of Steve Rogers who took over the position of roving deputy formerly held by Rich Stein. Stein became undersheriff when Ron Jett moved up to become sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.