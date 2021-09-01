100 years ago
Sept. 1, 1921
No portion of the new highway between Joseph and Enterprise is open to public travel. Suitable detours are provided and anyone caught driving over the new highway will be prosecuted for malicious trespassing.
Violations of the state law on fishing have been unheeded all summer and enforcement and prosecutions will be in order for the remainder of the season. The limit for trout and yanks is the same: Bag limit for one day, 30 fish or 20 pounds; unlawful to have more than 60 fish or 40 pounds in possession at one time.
A free chest clinic, offering examination to anyone in the county who may suspect a tuberculosis condition or who may have been exposed to the disease will be held in Enterprise next week.
75 years ago
Sept. 5, 1946
The Wallowa 4-H livestock judging team won second place with 1995 points from a possible 2400 at the state fair. Union county won first place with a score of 2010. Arlyne Caudle, Marian Repplinger and Joan Crow were the competing members from Wallowa county. All are from the Lostine Beef club.
A new coffee shop at the Joseph Municipal airport will be opened to the general public with sandwiches and a specialty plate to be served from noon until midnight, Soft drinks, coffee and ice cream will also be served.
The Lower Valley school district No. 1 has suspended school for a year. The school bus driven by Mack Johnson is bringing the children to Wallowa to school.
50 years ago
Sept. 2, 1971
The Wallowa County Court has selected John E. Duckworth for the office of Wallowa County Sheriff, to fill the unexpired term of Mark Marks who resigned.
Second degree arson charges were filed in connection with the fire which destroyed the Wallowa Inn at Wallowa on August 17. The charges were filed against Alfred Frank Bukowsky, operator of the business at the time the fire struck.
A house belonging to Erma Tippett caught fire and burned to the ground in Imnaha despite the efforts of National and State Forest Service crews and local citizens. Faulty wiring is suspected.
Mrs. Keith (Nancy) Waters has been selected one of America’s Outstanding Young Women for 1971. She will be honored in the 1971 edition of “Outstanding Young Women of America,” to be published later this fall.
25 years ago
Aug. 29, 1996
Sam and Laura Loftus of Imnaha will be honored as grand marshals of the 16th annual Hells Canyon Mule Days parade this week.
Henry and Judy Kinsley, both familiar faces in the county, have opened W.C. Marketplace in Joseph, featuring gifts and music.
Heather Lenahan of rural Joseph earned the title of Junior Homemaker of the Fair at the recent Wallowa County Fair. Also a senior 4-H member, she was forced to divide her exhibits between 4-H and open class competition. She qualified with eight state fair exhibits or activities, earning a championship in clothing and a reserve championship in photography.
