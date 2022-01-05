100 years ago
Jan. 5, 2022
The Joseph flour mill, the pioneer mill of the county, was burned down Saturday night. It stood on the Wallowa river at the south end of Joseph. The wooden structure was enveloped in flames which were seen for miles in the valley.
In the last month the Enterprise Mercantile & Milling company has shipped a million pounds of mill products to Portland. The mill has a daily capacity of 120 barrels of flour.
The county road near Pratt hill was not wide enough to permit Robert MacKenzie in a Ford car and T. J. Buroker and family in a buggy to pass. One front wheel of the car locked with a front wheel of the buggy, smashing the buggy wheel and spilling the contents of the vehicle. No was one seriously injured.
75 years ago
Jan. 9, 1947
While in St. Helens during Christmas vacation, EHS basketball Coach O’Connor secured 10 blankets for his squad. These have been badly needed for substitutes sitting on the sidelines.
A fire broke out in the attic of the Pastime Pool-hall, causing considerable damage to the interior. It is thought to have started in the flue. For some reason the siren failed to blow.
For the first time in the history of the Enterprise post office, all post office boxes have been taken and a waiting list is on file. The city mail carrier now has about 600 stops in the city compared to 400 a few years ago, indicating a substantial increase in the city’s population.
50 years ago
Jan. 6, 1972
Gwen T. Coffin, editor and publisher of the Wallowa County Chieftain for the past thirty years, retired this week as publisher of this newspaper. The Chieftain was founded and first published on May 10, 1884.
A segment of the history of Wallowa County has been compiled into book form and released this week. The booklet, entitled “Bits of Wallowa County Lore”, was written by Mrs. Milton (Claudia) Killough of Imnaha.
County Clerk Marjorie Martin reports that fifty-seven marriages were recorded in 1971 while only 17 decrees of divorce were granted.
Bob Chrisman’s boat house on the east shore of Wallowa Lake was destroyed after strong winds and ice hammered it through the weekend.
25 years ago
Jan. 2, 1997
Enterprise electrician John M. Hillock, 42, is considered lucky to be alive after surviving being electrocuted in a freak accident during a wind storm on upper Prairie Creek.
1996 was one of the most successful in Enterprise school history as the Savages combined to win five state trophies — in basketball, volleyball, wrestling, track/cross country and golf. Wallowa’s Dale Story coached the Wallowa Cougars to their fifth consecutive state track and field championship, led by senior Chris Lewis. Joseph senior Tyson Shirley ended his high school wrestling career winning the Oregon Class 2A, 126-pound state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.